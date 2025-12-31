Ohio State vs. Miami: Three Bold Predictions for New Year’s Eve’s CFP Cotton Bowl Bout
The 2025 College Football Playoff continues Wednesday night, as Ohio State is set to face off against Miami in the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Eve.
The Hurricanes come into this one fresh off a win in the first round of the CFP, having taken down Texas A&M 10–3 in a back-and-forth showdown. On the season, Miami quarterback Carson Beck has been highly efficient—completing 74.5% of his passes for 3,175 yards and 26 touchdowns—while the Canes’ defense has played outstanding, allowing ACC-lows in both yards per game (281.5) and points per game (13.0).
On the opposite sideline on Wednesday night will be the Buckeyes, who earned a first-round bye in the Playoff thanks to their 12–1 record and No. 2 overall ranking on the season. Ohio State's signal caller—Julian Sayin—was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2025 after leading the Big Ten in both completion percentage (78.4%) and passer rating (182.1) while OSU's defense, like Miami's, was elite, holding opponents to 8.2(!) points per game this year.
We’re in for a good one from AT&T Stadium on New Year’s Eve. Here are three bold predictions for Ohio State vs. Miami:
Malachi Toney will be held scoreless for the first time in nearly two months
True freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney has been an elite playmaker throughout his first season with Miami. Over 13 games, the 18-year-old has hauled in 89 receptions for 992 yards and eight touchdowns while also adding 98 yards and two additional scores on the ground.
Additionally, Toney scored a touchdown in each of the Hurricanes' last four contests—including two in a rout over N.C. State in mid-November.
On Wednesday night, however, Miami is facing an Ohio State defense that’s been stout against the pass, allowing opponents to throw for just 129.1 yards per game on them while giving up just six touchdowns to wide receivers—a handful of which were in garbage time.
Speaking of hands, the Hurricanes' will be full trying to fight through this Buckeyes secondary, which is why I’m predicting Toney to be held scoreless on Wednesday night for the first time in nearly two months. – Mike Kadlick
Carson Beck will throw two interceptions against stalwart Buckeyes’ pass defense
Wednesday’s quarterback battle is an intriguing one, as Beck and Julian Sayin, who placed third in the Heisman race this year, will look to give their team the upper hand. Neither quarterback will have an easy task, but I think Beck in particular will struggle mightily against Ohio State, as many quarterbacks this season have.
Ohio State has the best pass defense in the nation, which doesn’t bode well for Beck who was just up against a weaker, but still solid Texas A&M defense. In the opening round, Beck was held to just 103 passing yards and had only one touchdown in the 10–3 win. As previously mentioned, the Buckeyes surrendered an average of 129.1 passing yards per game, so I’m not expecting Beck to play much better on Wednesday.
Beck threw 10 interceptions this season and has 22 over the last two years. I’m expecting him to add to that tally with a pair of picks against the Buckeyes, including one to Caleb Downs. – Karl Rasmussen
Julian Sayin will throw for three-plus touchdowns and 250-plus yards
The last time the Miami defense has surrendered more than 20 points was back in October during an upset loss to Louisville. Since then, across seven games, the Hurricanes have given up an average of just 10.1 points per contest. They haven’t faced an offense quite as potent as Ohio State’s, however.
The Buckeyes struggled against Indiana’s defense, but I think they’ll bounce back against Miami. OSU averaged 34.9 points per game this season, and have Sayin, one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the nation. He won’t give away the football easily, as he has just three interceptions in his last 10 games and six in total on the season. He completed 78.6% of his passes on the year, while throwing for 31 touchdowns.
I’m expecting another big game from Ohio State’s gunslinger, and for Sayin to throw for three-plus touchdowns and 250 yards without an interception, which would be his fourth such game this season. – Karl Rasmussen