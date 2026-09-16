3 Huge Ohio State Observations From Ryan Day Ahead of Kent State Showdown

Sometimes, what defines a college football season is the way a team responds. No longer accepting the pressure of being the nation's No. 1 team, the newly ranked No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes will attempt to reset with a home game against the Kent State Golden Flashes this Saturday (noon ET, FOX) in Columbus.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday, coach Ryan Day, whose Buckeyes squandered a 20-point lead against the Texas Longhorns in Austin to drop a 24-23 decision, recognizes a repeat performance could be the beginning of more questions than answers regarding their eventual College Football Playoff body of work.

Although Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters Monday that the CFP should consider last Saturday night's instant classic an unofficial postseason benchmark, Day dialed it back. Instead, Day admitted that the biggest area of improvement the Buckeyes can make is controlling the team's controllables instead of letting games slip away entirely.

Ryan Day Admits Big Reality Check for Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches warm ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 5, 2026. Ohio State won 56-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"At the end of the day, we have to look at it through that lens and then we have to get it fixed," Day said. "I think that really is what it comes down to: trying to identify what actually happened in the game and then making sure that, as we get ourselves in that situation again, we're able to finish the game the way that we should."

Closing out games is critical for any team, but especially Ohio State as it was trying to make a statement against an ultra-talent Longhorns team led by Heisman-contending quarterback, Arch Manning.

Clean Slate Offers Complete Reset for Ryan Day, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches during the NCAA football game against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"As you can imagine, it's extremely frustrating, it's maddening and we're excited to get back on the field and get going because the last couple of days haven't been fun around here," Day said.

Day said having the week to regroup before Big Ten play begins next Saturday in a rematch from last season against the Illinois Fighting Illini (noon ET, Fox), the timing couldn't be more ideal, Day said.

Ryan Day Already Eying Big Ten Conference Play

Helmets with patted protection are lined up during the first practice of Ohio State Buckeyes football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"As this hurts and it is miserable, we have to move forward with it and we're gonna get some of that information," Day said. "We're gonna work through it. And the plan is to be a better, stronger team as we head into conference play."

We'll see how the Buckeyes respond, as they remain in the College Football Playoff mix. But, what remains unknown is how long.