Over the weekend, the Ohio State Buckeyes blew a 21-point lead against the Texas Longhorns and went on to lose 24-23. After the game, OSU head coach Ryan Day shared with the media that he could not really tell them what happened, but they all must take accountability for blowing the 21-point lead.

“We won the first three quarters and obviously did not win the fourth quarter, and we know that that’s the biggest part of the season,” Day said. “We have to win the fourth quarter, especially on the road. So, I can’t really sit here and tell you exactly why that happened. We all have to take accountability, and we have to get this thing fixed.”

Despite Sayin threw for 278 yards, one touchdown and an interception it wasn’t enough to pull out the win in Austin.

"I think we were just executing the plays that we know how to run," Sayin told WBNS-TV when asked about the first half. "And then, you know, the second half we just didn't execute. It starts with me, and then our offense as a whole, we gotta play better from a player standpoint."

On Monday morning, on ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith had Paul Finebaum as a guest to discuss Ohio State dropping five spots after the loss. And still think the Buckeyes might be the best team in the nation.

"But the other side of it is really interesting to me, because for whatever reason, Ohio State falls to fifth or sixth in the AP poll. That's inexcusable. They may still be the best team in the country. I'm not fighting Ryan Day, but this is now the third time in four games he has lost a game. Remember, he lost 2-2 at the end of last season. He won last week, and then he lost this one,” said Finebaum.

“That's a troubling trend for a team with enormous talent. They had a lot to replace, I get that. They were discombobulated in the fourth quarter, but he wasted so many opportunities, Stephen A. He passed on a field goal in the first half. He made a mess out of some decisions in the fourth quarter. Should he have let Texas score? But I still think Ohio State is a great football team. Ohio State will be there at the end of the season."

Stephen A. Smith would follow Finebaum’s comments by taking aim at the AP poll voters for dropping Ohio five spots.

"They're [Ohio State] a great team. He's [Ryan Day] a great coach. It wasn't his fault that they missed the damn field goal. Otherwise, you would have still lost the game if you're Texas. So, we have to remember that, number one. And number two, I don't give a damn that Ohio State lost this game. You're the number one ranked team in the nation; you don't fall to number six over that loss. It was still a one-point loss,” said Smith.

“ There is no excuse for the polls to drop them out of the top five. I think that's inexcusable. You want to elevate Texas to number one in the nation, particularly after Oregon stunk up the joint, I get that part. But you don't sit up there and take Ohio State and drop them out of the top five. Somebody's smoking something on this damn committee, or whoever the hell makes this decision, because there's not five teams in America better than Ryan Day's Ohio State Buckeyes. You don't knock them out of the top five. That's ridiculous."

Next week the Buckeyes play host to Kent State at ‘The Shoe’ at noon pm EST on Saturday.