3 Takeaways From No. 2 Ohio State's Shocking Upset Loss to Unranked USC

Halloween night 2026 is one the Ohio State Buckeyes will probably want to forget when reviewed years from now.

Ohio State (6-2, 4-1 Big Ten) had a massive setback Saturday night in Los Angeles, falling short to the USC Trojans (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) in the Big Ten's NBC nightcap game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, 30-18.

The loss is Ohio State's fourth over the last year, as it exacted revenge in Week 7 against the Indiana Hoosiers for last year's 13-10 Big Ten title game setback, but also fell short against the Miami Hurricanes in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic last December in the College Football Playoff.

Its lone non-Big Ten regular-season loss in that stretch came in September, a top-five loss to the Texas Longhorns.

With two losses this season, including one in league play, expect Ohio State to tumble in the rankings after the Hoosiers and UCLA Bruins maintained top-10 spots with wins over the Minnesota Golden Gophers and Nevada Wolfpack, respectively, in other Saturday league action.

Ohio State still has its season ahead, but the margin for error is thinner than ever. Here are three takeaways from the unexpected bump in the road.

1. Luke Fahey is Not Ready for Primetime Yet

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) looks at the scoreboard for a replay during the NCAA football game against the USC Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New starter Luke Fahey, a true freshman in Columbus, got some wiggle room after being thrust into the lineup in the fourth quarter in Ohio State's win two weeks ago. Tonight, however, was a far different performance. He went 21-of-38 for 260 yards, one passing touchdown, and was sacked twice.

While that may be respectable on paper, the defense has to do the heavy lifting to keep the offense ready. Fahey's team got behind early, and the Buckeyes never fully recovered. With the quarterback's positional prominence, Fahey is partially to blame.

2. Take the Points, Ryan Day

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day reacts after the game against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ohio State went for two at the worst possible time. Instead of being within a touchdown, Ohio State had to play from behind by multiple scores. Three points would have fixed that with ample time still left to go down the field, attempt to score, then try for a two-point attempt.

Instead, a complete momentum killer. Period.

3. Ohio State Could Rematch USC Later This Season

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lincoln Riley's team needed a morale boost. And wow, did the Trojans get theirs. Now USC has played itself into a scenario where, in all liklihood, it will be a top-15 team at minnimum and make the CFP if it wins out.

Barring seeding, the Trojans could draw the Buckeyes in a rematch. And while it's hard to beat the same team twice, they may just have Ohio State's number.

Only time will tell, but Halloween night was truly spooky from a Buckeye's point of view.

We'll see how they respond next week.