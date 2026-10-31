Can Ohio State Beat USC With Luke Fahey Replacing Julian Sayin? FPI Gives Answer
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It took until Friday night, but the Ohio State Buckeyes finally have their starting quarterback solidified ahead of Saturday night's Week 9 road game vs. the USC Trojans.
After a week of uncertainty between Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair as to who the starting quarterback could be, Friday night finally gave Buckeye Nation the answer they had waited two weeks for: Fahey earned the nod.
The colossal update was made official just after 9 p.m. ET by On3's Pete Nakos, which also came out around the time of the updated availability report from the Big Ten Conference. Neither Fahey nor St. Clair was listed, and Sayin was ruled out. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz weighed in on the situation, too.
"Was the clear favorite in the competition with sophomore Tavien St. Clair to be Ohio State’s new starter with Julian Sayin now injured but head coach Ryan Day has continued to decline to name a starter," Zenitz wrote. "However, it is expected to be Fahey."
Day has not publicly commented on the reports, and likely won't make any remarks at all until after the game when Fahey's performance will continue to be analyzed through the week and then some before the Oregon Ducks arrive in Columbus next Saturday.
So, the ultimate question remains: what are the Buckeyes' chances to win on the road against the Trojans, something they haven't done since 1946?
Ohio State's Probability To Beat USC
With Fahey now active, ESPN Analytics gives Ohio State has an 82.7 percent chance to improve to 7-0, compared with 17.3 percent for the host Trojans, who sit at 3-2.
Those percentages could change as Ohio State's final month of the season begins next week. Its final four games include the Ducks, the No. 20 Northwestern Wildcats (both at home on Nov. 7 and Nov. 14, respectively), and a road test against a bowl-contending Nebraska Cornhuskers team in Lincoln, Neb. Saturday, Nov. 21.
As is Ohio State tradition, it will play the Michigan Wolverines on Thanksgiving weekend. Only this time, it'll be in Columbus, and Senior Day festivities will have already taken place. Ohio State won last year's matchup in Ann Arbor, 27-9. The victory clinched a berth in the Big Ten title game against the Indiana Hoosiers, marking the start of consecutive losses to end last season.
In a nutshell, Ohio State is in a great position to keep the season alive. Now, execution is the next phase.
Zain Bando is a Sports Desk writer for BIGPLAY with a focus on covering the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. Bando has been with the On SI network since October 2023, contributing across the Illinois Fighting Illini on SI and the Kansas State on SI sites, among others. Currently, Bando serves as a staff writer and columnist for MMA Knockout on SI, as well as the recently launched WNBA section of On SI, with a focus on the Dallas Wings.Follow zainbando99