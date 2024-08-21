4 Ohio State Buckeyes Selected In First Round Of 2025 NFL Mock Draft
The Ohio State Buckeyes had many players forego the 2024 NFL Draft and return for one more season with the Buckeyes. What that entails is an all-in push for a championship and a mass exodus of talent in 2025.
Of course Ohio State has loads of young talent to replace the experienced upper classmen, but prior to even thinking that far ahead, it is time for the current group to shine.
With numerous Buckeyes projected to be day one or day two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, it comes as no surprise that four players were predicted to be selected in the first round by The 33rd Team. In their recent mock draft, Quinshon Judkins, Denzel Burke, Jordan Hancock and Emeka Egubka were all picked in the second half of the first round.
Judkins was the first running back to come off the board at pick No. 20. With the Chicago Bears snagging the new Buckeyes running back, he would find himself taking handoffs from a quarterback who replaced former Buckeye Justin Fields. Caleb Williams and Judkins would likely have some high expectations as a young duo for the Bears.
Just two picks later, the Miami Dolphins were mocked with a Denzel Burke selection. Perhaps to the surprise of some, Burke was not the only Ohio State defensive back chosen. The Houston Texans showed some more love to the Buckeyes by taking Jordan Hancock at No. 24.
Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was the final of the four Ohio State players to be picked at No. 26 by the Dallas Cowboys. Regardless of whether CeeDee Lamb is on Dallas next year or not, Egbuka would seem to be a wise selection.
It may come as a surprise that players like Donovan Jackson, Jack Sawyer, Tyleik Williams and J.T. Tuimoloau did not appear in this first round mock draft. That being said, they likely have to be fairly close to the conversation at this point.
Even though the 2024 season has not even kicked off yet, eyes of NFL scouts will be heavily locked in on the Buckeyes all year.