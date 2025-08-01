Former Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud 'One of the Best,' Teammate Claims
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins appeared on The Rich Eisen Show this week and praised former Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud's leadership. Collins described the Buckeyes' legend as a QB whose composure and work ethic are shaping Houston's present and future.
Collins praised Stroud's consistency. "He's great. He's phenomenal. I feel like he's one of the best," he said. "He's calm, collected. Whenever it gets hard for him, he's still the same. Whenever it's great for him, he's still the same. I feel like for him, he's never changing." And it's Stroud's steadiness that Collins values most.
The Texans' WR also emphasized Stroud's drive to improve and leadership approach. "He always wants to get better," Collins said. "He's always looking, asking you questions, how you feeling, you know, so it's a great quarterback to have in your room. His mindset is phenomenal. He wants to lead."
Stroud's top receiver also highlighted their off-field connection despite the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, describing it as "remarkable." Collins recalled a key moment from last season's must-win game against Indianapolis, when Stroud threw deep on the first play of a playoff-clinching victory. "Me and CJ, we were like, 'Let's go.' It's time to go out there and be us, just not making the moment bigger than what it is. It's football at the end of the day," Collins said.
The Michigan product admitted the college rivalry initially created tension, but quickly took a backseat in Houston's locker room. When Stroud first arrived, "it was kind of like, 'Man, you went to Ohio State,'" Collins said. But those college ties became secondary to the pair's common professional goals. Collins still ribs Stroud about the rivalry. "Whenever them guys play, I got to talk my noise, I got to hold it down for Michigan, always," he joked.
The elite wide receiver described Stroud as a quarterback who actively invests in his teammates. "It's only right we go out there and have his back," Collins said.