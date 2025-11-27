How Ohio State win over Michigan would impact Julian Sayin's Heisman campaign
There is plenty on the line for the Ohio State Buckeyes in their upcoming regular season finale against their biggest rivals, the Michigan Wolverines.
For one, pride is a big thing since Michigan has had Ohio State's number over the last five years. A chance to make the Big Ten title to potentially play the Indiana Hoosiers is also on the line.
Probably one of the most compelling storylines from the game is Buckeyes sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin. The young quarterback is in pursuit of the best hardware a player in college football can win: the Heisman Trophy.
In his 11 starts during the season, Sayin has completed 79.4% of his passes for 2,832 yards and 27 touchdowns to four interceptions. He's led the Buckeyes to an undefeated season so far and made them contenders not only for the Big Ten title but also for the national championship.
Two weeks ago, against the UCLA Bruins, Sayin would have been the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. After the last two games, he's starting to lose traction with Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza
had emerged as the leader for the award.
Part of the problem is that Sayin has failed to pass for over 200 yards in each of the last two games, scoring three touchdowns in the process. Ohio State still dominated UCLA and Rutgers in those games, but without top receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, Sayin has struggled to pad the stats to win the Heisman.
Stats really shouldn't be everything when it comes to picking a winner, but they are an important part of taking home the Heisman Trophy. Sayin at least has the winning part down. Now he has to improve his stats.
First, getting the victory over Michigan will be the most important part for Sayin to keep himself in the top two of the Heisman race. A loss could knock him out almost completely unless he has the best game of his career in the Big Ten title.
In terms of the stats, at least 200 yards and three touchdowns would be good, as he can get over 3,000 yards passing and 30 touchdowns for the season.
Ultimately, Sayin's most crucial game will be the Big Ten title game, as that will determine whether he leaves New York a winner. But it all starts with him having a strong game against Michigan even before he can think about the Big Ten title in December.