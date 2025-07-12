Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Get Disappointing News on 4-Star Recruit
Four-star offensive tackle JB Shabazz officially committed to the University of Tennessee, choosing the Volunteers over football programs at both Ohio State and South Carolina. The 6-foot-6 offensive lineman from East Forsyth High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, announced his commitment during a ceremony on Friday night.
247Sports currently lists Shabazz as the No. 320 overall prospect in the 2026 class ,and the No. 29 offensive tackle in the nation. Per On3 Industry Rankings, the North Carolina product is offensive tackle No. 27 and 2026's No. 352 overall prospect.
The commitment marks another setback for Ohio State's offensive line recruiting efforts under head coach Ryan Day. Although the Buckeyes have one of the top recruiting programs in the country with an established history of securing elite prospects, Ohio State has recently struggled to consistently land top-tier offensive line talent, often relying on transfer portal additions to fill gaps.
The Buckeyes also recently missed out on five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo, who instead opted to begin his collegiate career at Texas. For premier programs like Ohio State's, landing top recruits can be unpredictable, with decisions often influenced by relationships with coaches and the obvious appeal of potential lucrative NIL opportunities. Similar challenging situations force schools across the country to navigate fierce recruiting battles for the country's top prospects.
Tyler Bowen, Ohio State's offensive line coach, has secured four commitments for the 2026 class, beginning with local four-star prospects Sam Greer and Maxwell Riley. Still, the program continues to search for marquee out-of-state prospects while competing with schools like Tennessee.
Shabazz now becomes Tennessee's 21st commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, demonstrating the Volunteers' continued success under head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee has generally been considered a top-15 recruiting program during Heupel's tenure.
Ohio State remains in a strong position with its current 2026 commits, but the Buckeyes also face continued pressure to land additional elite prospects. Although the program missed out on an intriguing recruit in Shabazz, the pursuit of top talent in Columbus continues.