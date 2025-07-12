Ohio State Buckeyes, Ryan Day Get Disappointing News on 4-Star Recruit

BREAKING: Four-Star OT JB Shabazz has Committed to Tennessee, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’7 315 OT from Winston Salem, NC chose the Vols over South Carolina & Ohio State



He’s ranked as the No. 6 OT in 2026 (per Rivals)



“POWER T, God bless”https://t.co/TZoqRLbJDt pic.twitter.com/gLBgN9iPKO