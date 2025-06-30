Buckeyes' Top Defender Positioned for NFL History in Early Draft Buzz
It’s still quite the wait until the next NFL Draft, but anticipation for the next class builds just as soon as the last pick is sent in. Of course, June mock drafts exist just to give an idea of the value some prospects carry heading into the season. In Columbus, no prospect has a higher value than Caleb Downs.
The former Alabama safety turned Ohio State national champion is widely regarded as one of, if not the best, defensive players in the nation. There’s no doubt Downs will be among the first defenders selected in next year’s draft, and ESPN’s Jordan Reid gave Buckeye fans an idea of just how high he could go next spring, assuming he does indeed declare for the NFL.
Reid projected Downs as the No. 5 overall selection, which paired him with the New Orleans Saints. The fit with New Orleans would be intriguing, as Downs would likely be replacing Tyrann Mathieu in such a scenario to help spur along the rebuilding efforts for the Saints.
“Safeties usually get pushed down the board, but Downs is different,” Reid wrote. “The 6-foot, 205-pounder is my No. 1 overall player because of his range, versatility and proven playmaker DNA.”
Despite Reid pegging Downs as his top player in the class, Downs was the third defender off the board in this mock draft behind Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker and Texas linebacker Anthony Hill, Jr.
Still, even just going in the top five would be history-making for Downs. No safety in NFL history has been drafted higher than No. 5 overall. The two that were drafted No. 5 overall, Sean Taylor and Eric Berry, more than lived up to the expectations of such a high pick.
While Downs could make some individual history, it’s worth noting that he was the only Buckeye featured in this mock draft. Ohio State saw four players selected in the first round in 2025, so falling back down to one would be jarring. Still, in 2024, the Buckeyes had four total players drafted, with the only first-rounder being Marvin Harrison, Jr.