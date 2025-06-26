Cardinals' Kyler Murray Speaks Out Boldly About Marvin Harrison Jr.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray shared his thoughts on his teammate and former Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
"I'm not in his head, we're not in his head," Murray said. "Everybody watching the game from the TV or on the couch, they don't know what he's thinking. So only he understood how fast the game was moving, and each week, obviously, I hoped it slowed down for him. But now he's at the point where he's definitely more comfortable, and I can see it out there on the field, and I think that'll only allow him to play faster, be the guy that we all know he can be."
Harrison Jr. had a solid rookie campaign, hauling in 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns. He continued to get better as the season progressed.
Harrison Jr. has the talent to be one of the best receivers in the NFL. While at Ohio State, he was a two-time All-American and the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. In his junior season, he finished fourth in Heisman voting, catching 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.
In his second season with Murray and the Cardinals, the former Ohio State star should have a breakout campaign.
