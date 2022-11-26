C.J. Stroud Speaks On His Future After Losing To Michigan

C.J. Stroud is as humble as any young man in Ohio State's locker room.

So in some ways, his postgame press conference after Saturday's gut-punch from Michigan wasn't terribly different than normal.

He was obviously hurting after losing to Michigan for the second year in a row. His individual stat line showed that he played pretty well - and I would argue that he certainly played well enough for the Buckeyes to win.

But as is the case when you play games of this magnitude at the end of the season, things come to a screeching halt really fast.

The Buckeyes have been eliminated from playing in the Big Ten Championship Game and their future is uncertain. Could they still make the College Football Playoff? Perhaps. It seems they would need a few other games to go their way (I still believe in my heart that they're capable of winning a national championship with this team, although it's hard to convince myself of that after watching the defense in the second half today).

Without a doubt though, the Buckeyes are going to play a New Year's Six Bowl Game at worst. Stroud is considered one of the best college quarterbacks in the country and certainly has an NFL future. Perhaps he'll still be invited to New York City as a Heisman finalist this year. But will we ever see him play again wearing Scarlet and Gray?

When asked that very question during his postgame press conference, Stroud couldn't give a sure answer. But his body language suggested he recognized that may not happen.

Stroud closed his press conference by saying, "thank you guys, it's been a blessing. Love y'all."

