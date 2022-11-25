What To Watch For In Week 13 Of The 2022 College Football Season

Naturally, college football saved some of its best matchups for the last weekend of the regular season, with several fierce rivalry games on tap that will determine conference championship matchups and the College Football Playoff field.

That includes four games between ranked teams this weekend, including No. 2 vs No. 3, No. 6 vs No. 15, No. 9 vs No. 21 and No. 19 vs. No. 24, not to mention several others that pit a ranked team against an unranked rival with nothing to lose.

With that said, here’s what to watch for in Week 12 of the 2022 college football season:

No. 3 Michigan at No. 3 Ohio State - 12 p.m. on FOX

Michigan's win last November snapped Ohio State's eight-game streak in the series and propelled the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title since 2004 and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. They have not won back-to-back games over the Buckeyes since 1999-2000.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is looking for revenge with a trip to the conference championship on the line. Quarterback C.J. Stroud could secure the Heisman Trophy with a stellar performance against the nation's second-ranked defense in the most anticipated game of the season.

No. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State - 3:30 p.m. on ABC

While Oregon's playoff hopes were dashed a few weeks back with a loss at home to Washington, the Ducks can still clinch a spot in the Pac-12 Championship with a win over their in-state rival, who would love nothing more than to play spoiler on Saturday.

Oregon State is playing its best football down the stretch, having won five of its last six games by an average of 24.8 points per game. A victory by the Beavers would likely send the Huskies to the title game, assuming they beat Washington State later in the day.

Auburn at No. 8 Alabama - 3:30 p.m. on CBS

This marks the first time since 2007 that the Iron Bowl won’t have BCS National Championship Game or College Football Playoff implications, but – much like Ohio State and Michigan – this game is still the end all be all for both teams, no matter their records.

Auburn needs a win to become bowl eligible under interim head coach Cadillac Williams, who (naturally) has renewed the Tigers’ running game in recent weeks. Alabama, meanwhile, is among the nation’s best at stopping the run, but funny things happen in an emotional rivalry game.

No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC - 7:30 p.m. on ABC

After starting the season 0-2, Notre Dame suddenly finds itself in contention for a New Year's Six Bowl following blowout wins over Clemson and Boston College. The Fighting Irish are now looking to win their fifth straight over USC, including two in a row in Los Angeles.

The Trojans, meanwhile, have already secured a spot in the Pac-12 title game and are the conference’s last hope at a playoff spot. Quarterback Caleb Williams is Stroud’s biggest competition for the Heisman, but hasn’t faced a defense as talented as Notre Dame’s all season.

