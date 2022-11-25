Ohio State To Host More Than 50 Commits, Top Recruiting Targets For Michigan Game

As if the stakes weren't high enough, more than 50 of the nation's top-rated prospects are expected to be on campus for Saturday's tilt between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan.

That includes more than a dozen commits in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes, as well as a handful of targets who could make decisions in the days and weeks after attending The Game.

That said, BuckeyesNow has compiled a list of those expected to be in attendance on Saturday. We'll continue to update this list until kickoff, as some recruits – such as Alabama five-star safety commit Caleb Downs – could make their way to campus at the last minute.

Ohio State Commits Attending Michigan Game

2023 Florida five-star WR Brandon Inniss

2023 Florida four-star WR Bryson Rodgers

2023 North Carolina four-star WR Noah Rogers

2023 Georgia four-star TE Jelani Thurman

2023 Findlay four-star OL Luke Montgomery

2023 Huber Heights Wayne four-star OL Joshua Padilla

2023 Maryland four-star DL Jason Moore

2023 Dublin Coffman four-star DL Will Smith

2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods four-star CB Jermaine Mathews

2023 Florida four-star SAF Cedrick Hawkins

2024 Indiana four-star OL Ian Moore

2024 Sunbury Big Walnut four-star ATH Garrett Stover

Ohio State Targets Attending Michigan Game

2023 Florida five-star DE Damon Wilson

2023 South Dakota four-star QB Lincoln Kienholz

2023 Indiana four-star DE Joshua Mickens

2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star RB Trey Cornist

2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star CB Cameron Calhoun

2024 Georgia five-star SAF K.J. Bolden

2024 Florida four-star RB Stacy Gage

2024 Cincinnati Moeller four-star RB Jordan Marshall

2024 Indiana four-star WR Mylan Graham

2024 Pennsylvania four-star WR Rico Scott

2024 Georgia four-star TE Walter Matthews

2024 Avon four-star OL Luke Hamilton

2024 Washington D.C. four-star OL Jordan Seaton

2024 Georgia four-star DE KingJoseph Edwards

2024 Cincinnati Taft four-star DE Elias Rudolph

2024 Connecticut four-star DE Jacob Smith

2024 Connecticut four-star DT Jerod Smith

2024 Michigan four-star LB Kari Jackson

2024 Virginia four-star linebacker LB Kristopher Jones

2024 Tennessee four-star LB Edwin Spillman

2024 Springfield four-star CB Aaron Scott

2024 New Jersey four-star SAF Vaboue Toure

2024 Tennessee four-star ATH Boo Carter

2024 Arizona four-star ATH Miles Lockhart

2024 Maryland three-star WR Elijah Moore

2024 Florida three-star WR Kason Stokes

2024 Lakewood St. Edward three-star OL Deontae Armstrong

2024 Lakewood St. Edward three-star OL Devontae Armstrong

2024 Cincinnati Taft CB Tayshawn Banks

2024 Georgia CB Raemon Mosby

2025 Georgia five-star OL Mason Short

2025 Virginia four-star running back Gideon Davidson

2025 California four-star LB Weston Port

2025 Findlay QB Ryan Montgomery

2025 Missouri TE Landon Pace

2025 Georgia TE Emery Winston

2025 Michigan OL Avery Gach

2025 Maryland SAF Faheem Delane

