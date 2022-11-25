Ohio State To Host More Than 50 Commits, Top Recruiting Targets For Michigan Game
As if the stakes weren't high enough, more than 50 of the nation's top-rated prospects are expected to be on campus for Saturday's tilt between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan.
That includes more than a dozen commits in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes, as well as a handful of targets who could make decisions in the days and weeks after attending The Game.
More News From Sports Illustrated: Week 13 College Football Scoreboard| Ohio State, Michigan And The Fitting Rematch One Year In The Making | Expert Predictions For Rivalry Week | How A 12-Team College Football Playoff Would Look After Week 12
That said, BuckeyesNow has compiled a list of those expected to be in attendance on Saturday. We'll continue to update this list until kickoff, as some recruits – such as Alabama five-star safety commit Caleb Downs – could make their way to campus at the last minute.
Ohio State Commits Attending Michigan Game
- 2023 Florida five-star WR Brandon Inniss
- 2023 Florida four-star WR Bryson Rodgers
- 2023 North Carolina four-star WR Noah Rogers
- 2023 Georgia four-star TE Jelani Thurman
- 2023 Findlay four-star OL Luke Montgomery
- 2023 Huber Heights Wayne four-star OL Joshua Padilla
- 2023 Liberty Township Lakota East four-star OL Joshua Padilla
- 2023 Maryland four-star DL Jason Moore
- 2023 Dublin Coffman four-star DL Will Smith
- 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods four-star CB Jermaine Mathews
- 2023 Florida four-star SAF Cedrick Hawkins
- 2024 Indiana four-star OL Ian Moore
- 2024 Sunbury Big Walnut four-star ATH Garrett Stover
Ohio State Targets Attending Michigan Game
- 2023 Florida five-star DE Damon Wilson
- 2023 South Dakota four-star QB Lincoln Kienholz
- 2023 Indiana four-star DE Joshua Mickens
- 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star RB Trey Cornist
- 2023 Cincinnati Winton Woods three-star CB Cameron Calhoun
- 2024 Georgia five-star SAF K.J. Bolden
- 2024 Florida four-star RB Stacy Gage
- 2024 Cincinnati Moeller four-star RB Jordan Marshall
- 2024 Indiana four-star WR Mylan Graham
- 2024 Pennsylvania four-star WR Rico Scott
- 2024 Georgia four-star TE Walter Matthews
- 2024 Avon four-star OL Luke Hamilton
- 2024 Washington D.C. four-star OL Jordan Seaton
- 2024 Georgia four-star DE KingJoseph Edwards
- 2024 Cincinnati Taft four-star DE Elias Rudolph
- 2024 Connecticut four-star DE Jacob Smith
- 2024 Connecticut four-star DT Jerod Smith
- 2024 Michigan four-star LB Kari Jackson
- 2024 Virginia four-star linebacker LB Kristopher Jones
- 2024 Tennessee four-star LB Edwin Spillman
- 2024 Springfield four-star CB Aaron Scott
- 2024 New Jersey four-star SAF Vaboue Toure
- 2024 Tennessee four-star ATH Boo Carter
- 2024 Arizona four-star ATH Miles Lockhart
- 2024 Maryland three-star WR Elijah Moore
- 2024 Florida three-star WR Kason Stokes
- 2024 Lakewood St. Edward three-star OL Deontae Armstrong
- 2024 Lakewood St. Edward three-star OL Devontae Armstrong
- 2024 Cincinnati Taft CB Tayshawn Banks
- 2024 Georgia CB Raemon Mosby
- 2025 Georgia five-star OL Mason Short
- 2025 Virginia four-star running back Gideon Davidson
- 2025 California four-star LB Weston Port
- 2025 Findlay QB Ryan Montgomery
- 2025 Missouri TE Landon Pace
- 2025 Georgia TE Emery Winston
- 2025 Michigan OL Avery Gach
- 2025 Maryland SAF Faheem Delane
-----
Get your Ohio State football tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.
-----
You may also like:
Read More
Report: Nebraska Has “Zeroed In” On Former Carolina Panthers HC Matt Rhule
What To Watch For In Week 13 Of The 2022 College Football Season
Game Prediction: No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Vs. No. 3 Michigan Wolverines
Preview: Ohio State Seeks Revenge For Last Season's Loss At Michigan
Ohio State-Michigan Tickets Selling For More Than $10,000 On Secondary Market
Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Michigan During Radio Show
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN
Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN