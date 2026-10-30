Can Ohio State's Offense Survive Without Julian Sayin Against USC?

With Julian Sayin sidelined indefinitely, Ryan Day has decided not to name a starting quarterback ahead of Saturday's game against USC.

After using the bye week to continue evaluating Luke Fahey and Tavien St. Clair—who Day said have both practiced well—important questions remain as the Buckeyes prepare to face the Trojans on the road.

How Much Will Ohio State's Offense Change?

Ohio State's offense shouldn't need a full overhaul, regardless of who starts at quarterback. Day said the coaching staff has worked to ensure both quarterbacks are familiar with roughly 80–90% of the offense, limiting the need for significant changes against USC.

However, Ohio State can't become so conservative that it relies entirely on its defense and hopes to win a low-scoring game. The Buckeyes must balance protecting an inexperienced quarterback with remaining aggressive enough to move the ball against a USC defense that has been more vulnerable against the pass than the run this season.

What Luke Fahey Brings to Ohio State's Offense

Fahey entered the Indiana game as Ohio State's backup quarterback, replacing Sayin after his injury. But he hasn't cemented himself as the starter just yet.

The true freshman and former four-star prospect also saw action against Ball State and Kent State earlier this season. He's completed nine passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

While praised for his football IQ, confidence and leadership, Fahey's smaller stature presents a different challenge for the offensive line. Carson Hinzman acknowledged the adjustments necessary to protect throwing lanes for the 5'11" quarterback.

“I think for us, it's going to be important to make sure we're knocking guys' hands down, making sure we're cleaning up the throw window for him,” Hinzman said.

Fahey's ability to escape pressure and scramble is another strength. Day also highlighted how Jeremiah Smith's ability to make difficult catches could help Fahey adjust to a larger role.

“And the good thing about he and Luke is … you just gotta get it somewhere in the neighborhood of number four, and he's gonna pull it down,” Day said.

What Tavien St. Clair Brings to Ohio State's Offense

At 6'4" and 235 pounds, St. Clair brings a different physical presence to the quarterback competition. The former five-star prospect has a strong arm and is considered the better running option of the two quarterbacks, potentially adding another dimension to Ohio State's offense.

St. Clair also saw action against Ball State and Kent State earlier this season, completing five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. However, he entered the Indiana game behind Fahey on the depth chart.

Despite that, St. Clair remains in contention for the starting job. Day said the opportunity has reenergized him, leading to a more locked-in approach during practice as he competes for the chance to lead Ohio State's offense against USC.

The Running Game Must Take Pressure Off the Quarterback

USC has been more effective at defending the run than the pass this season, presenting another challenge for an Ohio State offense averaging just four yards per carry. And with Ja'Kobi Jackson still sidelined by injury, even more responsibility will fall on Bo Jackson and Isaiah West.

Day said West took a significant step forward against Indiana and will need to continue that progress against the Trojans.

“I thought he ran his hardest and best in this past game. I thought he ran physical, he ran downhill, and we're gonna need him,” Day said.

Establishing the run will be critical to keeping Ohio State out of difficult third-and-long situations and taking pressure off whichever freshman quarterback gets the start.