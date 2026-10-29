This Part Of The Buckeyes Team Will Be More Important Than Ever Against USC

The Ohio State Buckeyes, after a long bye week, will travel to face the USC Trojans and will have to do it without their starting quarterback, Julian Sayin.

Sayin so far this season has thrown for 2,007 yards and 19 touchdowns, completing 68% of his passes. Against the Hoosiers, Luke Fahey came in to replace Sayin, and with a full week of preparation, either Fahey or St. Clair will be tested against the Trojans.

There is another part of this Buckeyes team that will need to be firing on all cylinders to win the matchup.

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Earl Little Jr. (1) tackles Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The defense of the Buckeyes will need to be on point because of the quarterback situation. The leading tackler for the Buckeyes is Earl Little Jr., with 38 tackles and he will need to be a leader, as he has been all season.

This will be the first time all season that the starting quarterback will not be Julian Sayin, so there will most likely be nerves for Fahey or St Clair.

If the defense can get stops and allow the offense to not feel the pressure of having to score on every possession, that will help take the responsibilities away from the quarterback.

The defense is ranked 5th in the nation with only allowing 13 points a game and the most points they have given up all season has been 24 points in a loss to Texas earlier in the season.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Payton Pierce (26) reacts during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Another player that will need to step up is Payton Pierce who is second in tackles with 36.

Little and Pierce can lead this Buckeyes defense to make a statement against a USC team that is capable of making some noise.

The Buckeyes have not played the Trojans since 2017, when they won 24-7, but before that they had lost four in a row. This is a chance for this Ohio State defense to impose its will on the road against the Trojans.

Offensively, whether it is Fahey or St. Clair, Jeremiah Smith will need the football for the Buckeyes to create havoc. The running game will have to be a threat because the defense of the Trojans will have confidence against a backup quarterback.

That is why the defense is so important for Ohio State this week; if the offense is struggling, someone on the defensive side will need to create some splash plays to spark momentum on the road.

Ohio State plays at 7:30 pm in United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.