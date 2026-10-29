Life after Sayin: Looking Deeper Into Both Potential QB Options for Ohio State Against USC

Head Coach Ryan Day and his Ohio State team will be put into a situation this upcoming Saturday they have not seen much of before, playing with a backup quarterback.

Kyle McCord took over for an injured C.J. Stroud in a win against Akron in 2021, and Lincoln Keinholz and Devin Brown both played in the Cotton Bowl after McCord transferred before the game in 2023.

Yet, the Buckeyes have not had a backup start due to injury against a Big Ten opponent since Troy Smith in 2004.

With Julian Sayin’s season ending against Indiana two weeks ago, Day will be forced to turn to either freshman Luke Fahey or sophomore Tavien St. Clair, who both possess very different playstyles.

The head coach has not made a decision on who will be the starter for this week’s upcoming matchup with USC, and the offense could look very different with whoever is picked.

While there has been much debate about who should be the starter, it is important to understand the strengths and limitations that come with whoever is chosen.

Before a crucial conference bout against the Trojans in Los Angeles Saturday, here is what each possible quarterback brings to the offense, and what weaknesses from both could inhibit the offense.

Luke Fahey: A Swift Processor of Defenses With a Rushing Upside, But Small Frame

If Fahey gets the start this Saturday, what a storybook start to Ohio State career it could be.

The freshman gunslinger, who grew up an hour away from Los Angeles, could have the opportunity to garner his first win as a starter, and Ohio State’s first win at USC since 1946.

Before Day opened the battle back up coming into this game, Fahey had beaten out St. Clair for the backup quarterback role and was chosen to finish the game against Indiana when Sayin went down.

He won the QB2 job after an impressive summer camp, where his processing and work ethic.

"[It’s] been exciting to see him come in with a certain work ethic, run the offense at a pretty high level,” Day said of Fahey during summer practices.

The young quarterback has shown off his ability to make multiple reads quickly and get out of the pocket through two games of limited action before being thrown into the fire against Indiana.

Against Ball State and Kent State, he completed 9 of 11 passes for 183 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

While his passing was limited and unproductive during the fourth quarter win against the Hoosiers, an 8-yard scamper for a first down showed how Fahey can be a threat with his legs in helping Ohio State find first downs.

But, that may become reliant with the lack of size Fahey has at the position.

He only stands 5-foot-11, which would be the shortest quarterback Ohio State has started this century.

With all of USC’s defensive line being 6-foot-2 or taller, batted passes can become a serious problem, and take Fahey out of rhythm trying to move the ball through the air.

Tavien St. Clair: Pro Size and Arm Strength, Yet Prone to Mistakes

When St. Clair came in as a 5-star freshman in the 2025 class, he was penciled in to be the next great quarterback to lead the scarlet and grey.

This could be the opportunity that begins a stellar career.

The sophomore has shown flashes of his talent, especially in this year’s spring game where he threw a 40-yard touchdown to budding star Chris Henry Jr., showcasing Buckeye fans what the future passing game could look like.

He also presents a threat with his size, standing at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds. This size and arm strength combination is the best this quarterback room has to offer.

What still needs to be seen is if the quarterback can be trusted in making smart decisions down the field.

Through two games of limited action, St. Clair has completed 5 of 7 passes for 52 yards, a touchdown and an interception. In the spring game, he led all quarterbacks with 166 passing yards but only completed 9 of his 21 passes and threw two interceptions.

We have only seen the quarterback complete passes at a 50 percent clip combining all of these numbers together, which would be subpar for an offense predicated on airing it out, especially to Heisman favorite Jeremiah Smith.

While this offense should look different and rely more on the run with either choice, turnovers is something cannot afford moving forward, and St. Clair seems more prone.

It will be interesting what unfolds the rest of the week, but whoever is chosen should tell what this offense should look like moving into the rest of the season.