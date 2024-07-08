Don't Count Out Ohio State Buckeyes' Quarterback Air Noland
Ever since Nick Saban announced his retirement and stepped away from the Alabama Crimson Tide head coach job, Ohio State's future quarterback outlook changed quickly. Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin then announced his transfer to the Buckeyes after previously signing with the Crimson Tide. The 6'1" and 195-pound quarterback was ranked in the top three of 2024 quarterback recruits on numerous recruiting websites.
The excitement surrounding the addition of Sayin to the Ohio State roster was certainly understandable, especially since it was not expected. The problem was that it felt like many fans totally forgot about Prentiss "Air" Noland III, who had been committed to the Buckeyes since April of 2023.
On 247 Sports, Air Noland was ranked as the composite seventh-overall quarterback in the 2024 class. At times throughout the recruiting process, his name had been in the top five as well. The four-star left-handed quarterback from Fairburn, Georgia, should not be counted out when it comes to the future of Ohio State's starting quarterback position.
As a recruit, Noland was listed at 6'2" and 195 pounds. In the last week, there have been some pictures and videos from his training sessions this summer and it appears like he has added some more weight and muscle to his frame.
The Ohio State Spring Game back on April 13th certainly tested all of the quarterbacks due to the heavy gusts of wind. During spring practices, there had been plenty of Sayin discussions about his quick release and high upside. In the spring game, the quick release was evident, but it was also evident that Sayin needs to add more weight and muscle to his frame. Quite a few of his passes out to the far sideline died in the wind. Some additional arm strength could help put some zip on the football in less than ideal conditions.
Sayin ended the day with a stat line of 10 for 17, 85 yards and one interception on an underthrown ball behind his receiver. In the same conditions, Air Noland got the final reps of the day at quarterback and went 5 for 7 for 47 yards. He also threw one interception that was just an end of game heave to the end zone. Prior to attempting to create something out of nothing, Noland looked fairly efficient.
Not only did his arm appear to be stronger than Sayin's, but he also did plenty of work on the ground with his legs, rushing for 42 yards on five carries.
Noland has the opportunity to develop into a solid college quarterback as he sits and waits his turn during his freshman season. Learning from an experienced veteran quarterback like Will Howard will certainly be advantageous for not only Noland, but also the other QBs in the room.
Headed into the 2025 season and beyond, Sayin, Noland and even Tavien St. Clair will all have strong arguments to start for the Buckeyes as fairly young quarterbacks.