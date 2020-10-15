Punter Drue Chrisman, Notable Bottle Flipper, Speaks on Name, Image and Likeness Aspects

Ohio State graduate punter Drue Chrisman (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) has certainly become a well-known Buckeye throughout the past few years, but not just for his performances on the field.

The 6-foot-3 specialist has become a household name for his bottle-flipping talents that can be seen across the internet and social media. He has raised more than $15,000 for the World Wildlife Fund’s Australia brushfire relief efforts during a 24-hour flipping marathon. Then, this past January, he flipped 16-ounce water bottles for 24 hours as a live stream audience on YouTube watched – and donated.

During a Wednesday media session, Chrisman was asked about the NCAA’s ongoing name, image and likeness movement and how it could have impacted someone like him in recent months/years.

“I owe a lot of the credit to Ohio State,” Chrisman began. “If it weren’t for this platform, I would just be flipping water bottles with 1,000 followers and be in some niche. But now, I’m the Ohio State punter who flips water bottles, and also flips the field on Saturday… so it brings more attraction. I owe a lot to Ohio State and have no problem with putting in my time now and reaping the rewards after this.”

Chrisman ranks fourth in Ohio State history with a career punting average of 43.9 yards, and sits third all-time in number of punts placed inside the 20-yard line (72). A 2x All-Big Ten selection, he has twice been a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, which recognizes the nation’s top punter, and is a 2020 preseason All-American by Chris Sailer Kicking.

This name, image and likeness bill/directive is pursuing rule changes that would allow college athletes to more easily benefit off the use of their name… and subsequently make money through certain avenues. Chrisman and rising sophomore defensive end Zach Harrison, a player that will likely be a prime candidate for these opportunities in the near future, recently meet with “higher-ups” at the university to pick each other’s brains regarding NIL aspects.

Wednesday media session

One of the primary topics or concerns is how this dynamic might create problems within a team, based on various incomes/opportunities?

“It could,” Chrisman said when asked about potential friction. “It’s not much different than attention Justin (Fields) gets compared to maybe what I get, but monetary value could add a little bit of division within the locker room. There would need to be some kind of regulation to help avoid that, but it’s going to be interesting. This could change the college landscape forever.”

Time will tell how the NIL movement plays out but, for now, Chrisman is just focused on helping Ohio State make a push for the national title. Is he still flipping bottles on the regular, you ask?

“I have taken a little break from it… and just social media in general with all of the craziness in the world,” added Chrisman, who also recently got married. “It’s been kind of good staying in your own bubble, but I still got it. Every now and then, someone will challenge me in the locker room and I have to reassert my dominance.”

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!