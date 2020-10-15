SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Punter Drue Chrisman, Notable Bottle Flipper, Speaks on Name, Image and Likeness Aspects

Adam Prescott

Ohio State graduate punter Drue Chrisman (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) has certainly become a well-known Buckeye throughout the past few years, but not just for his performances on the field.

The 6-foot-3 specialist has become a household name for his bottle-flipping talents that can be seen across the internet and social media. He has raised more than $15,000 for the World Wildlife Fund’s Australia brushfire relief efforts during a 24-hour flipping marathon. Then, this past January, he flipped 16-ounce water bottles for 24 hours as a live stream audience on YouTube watched – and donated.

During a Wednesday media session, Chrisman was asked about the NCAA’s ongoing name, image and likeness movement and how it could have impacted someone like him in recent months/years.

“I owe a lot of the credit to Ohio State,” Chrisman began. “If it weren’t for this platform, I would just be flipping water bottles with 1,000 followers and be in some niche. But now, I’m the Ohio State punter who flips water bottles, and also flips the field on Saturday… so it brings more attraction. I owe a lot to Ohio State and have no problem with putting in my time now and reaping the rewards after this.”

Drue-Chrisman-Celebration

Chrisman ranks fourth in Ohio State history with a career punting average of 43.9 yards, and sits third all-time in number of punts placed inside the 20-yard line (72). A 2x All-Big Ten selection, he has twice been a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, which recognizes the nation’s top punter, and is a 2020 preseason All-American by Chris Sailer Kicking.

This name, image and likeness bill/directive is pursuing rule changes that would allow college athletes to more easily benefit off the use of their name… and subsequently make money through certain avenues. Chrisman and rising sophomore defensive end Zach Harrison, a player that will likely be a prime candidate for these opportunities in the near future, recently meet with “higher-ups” at the university to pick each other’s brains regarding NIL aspects.

Drue-Chrisman-Media
Wednesday media session

One of the primary topics or concerns is how this dynamic might create problems within a team, based on various incomes/opportunities?

“It could,” Chrisman said when asked about potential friction. “It’s not much different than attention Justin (Fields) gets compared to maybe what I get, but monetary value could add a little bit of division within the locker room. There would need to be some kind of regulation to help avoid that, but it’s going to be interesting. This could change the college landscape forever.”

Time will tell how the NIL movement plays out but, for now, Chrisman is just focused on helping Ohio State make a push for the national title. Is he still flipping bottles on the regular, you ask?

“I have taken a little break from it… and just social media in general with all of the craziness in the world,” added Chrisman, who also recently got married. “It’s been kind of good staying in your own bubble, but I still got it. Every now and then, someone will challenge me in the locker room and I have to reassert my dominance.”

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ryan Day Discusses Coopers Block O Jersey, CoVID Contingencies and More on Weekly Show

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shared his thoughts on today's weekly radio show about Jonathon Cooper's Block O jersey, CoVID plans, then noon kickoff vs. Michigan and more.

Brendan Gulick

ON THIS DAY: Boom Herron Returns, Unranked Ohio State Beats No. 16 Illinois

Daniel "Boom" Herron comes back from NCAA suspension in October of 2011, as a struggling Buckeye team behind interim coach Luke Fickell goes into Champaign and wins 17-7.

Tyler Stephen

Buckeyes to Sport "Equality" Helmet Decal Throughout 2020 Campaign

Effort is part of ongoing initiative to advocate for social justice and voting.

Staff Writer

Senior Kicker Blake Haubeil Ready for Any Moment in Upcoming 2020 Season

All-Big Ten performer remains focused on daily routine and improvement, knowing his right foot could determine a critical outcome.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Basketball to Open 2020-21 Season Against Memphis

The Buckeyes were supposed to open the season in the Bahamas, but CoVID forced their tournament to relocate to Sioux Falls, SD. Now Ohio State knows which team they'll face to begin the weekend.

Kyle Kelly

Justin Fields, Ryan Day Used Down Time to Strengthen Bond

Fields and Day told media Tuesday how they used their additional time together the last couple months to strengthen their relationship. Read more.

Tyler Stephen

Corey Dennis on New Challenges of Recruiting Quarterbacks

QB coach weighs in on new circumstances surrounding the process and how the Buckeyes have tried to adapt.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Urban Meyer, Jim Tressel Doing Their Part to Tackle CoVID-19

Urban Meyer and Jim Tressel ask Ohioans to wear masks and social distance while the Florida Gators program is temporarily shutting down because of CoVID.

Kyle Kelly

Nick Petit-Frere Appears to be New Right Tackle

While Ohio State head coach Ryan Day wouldn't commit to Nick Petit-Frere as the starting right tackle Week 1, Day acknowledged he's taken most of the first-team reps.

Brendan Gulick

Austin Mack Signed off Giants Practice Squad

The former Buckeye has gone back and forth from the practice squad to the 53-man roster twice now in the first six weeks of the season.

Brendan Gulick