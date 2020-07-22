BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Ohio State Punter Drue Chrisman Named on Ray Guy Award Watch List

Brendan Gulick

The punter might be the most under-rated position in football, but the Buckeyes certainly have one of the best.

Drue Chrisman, a graduate student from Lawrencburg, Indiana, has been named to the 2020 Ray Guy Award Watch List. Chrisman has already been a semifinalist for this award twice in his collegiate career. He is one of three punters in the Big Ten and one of just 19 in the country to be placed on this year's watch list.

Chrisman has had a terrific career at Ohio State. He's placed 72 punts inside the 20 yard line, third most in program history. His 44.3 yards per punt helped the Buckeyes rank No. 3 in the Big Ten in net punting for 2019. Chrisman's career average of 43.9 yards per punt ranks fifth in Ohio State history. He's twice been named an All-Big Ten Conference selection.

While Chrisman's talents flipping field position are well-documented, perhaps he's become far more famous for his off-the-field talent ... flipping water bottles.

Chrisman could become only the second Ohio State punter to ever win the award, alongside B.J. Sander in 2003.

The Ray Guy Award is presented annually to college football's most outstanding punter as judged by the Augusta Sports Council. The award is named after punter Ray Guy, an All-American for Southern Mississippi and and All-Pro in the NFL for the Oakland Raiders. He is a member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame and is considered the greatest punter in football history.

The Ray Guy Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935.

The National College Football Awards Association will roll out watch lists over a two week stretch for all of the major national awards. They include:

July 13 - Bednarik Award (watch list includes Shaun Wade)

July 14 - Davey O'Brien Award (includes Justin Fields)

July 15 - Doak Walker Award

July 16 - Biletnikoff Award (includes Chris Olave)

July 17 - John Mackey Award (includes Luke Farrell)

July 20 - Butkus Award (includes Pete Werner, Tuf Borland and Baron Browning) and Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (includes Shaun Wade)

July 21 - Bronko Nagurski Trophy (includes Shaun Wade) and Outland Trophy (includes Wyatt Davis, Josh Myers and Thayer Munford)

July 22 - Lou Groza Award and Ray Guy Award

July 23 - Paul Hornung Award and Wuerffel Trophy

July 24 - Maxwell Award

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ohio State to be Well-Represented in NFL Training Camps

How many former Buckeyes could potentially be on NFL rosters this coming season? Find out here.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Impressive NFL Presence Helps Buckeyes on Recruiting Trail

Buckeyes have the most total NFL Draft selections since 2000.

Tyler Stephen

by

PrincePatt216

Buckeye Kicker Blake Haubeil on Lou Groza Award Watch List

Haubeil is coming off an incredibly productive 2019 campaign after not missing a single extra-point in over 120 tries. He also hit a 55-yarder last fall. Read more.

Staff Writer

Coming Home! Buckeyes Land Top Ohio Recruit Malaki Branham

Class of 2021 shooting guard grew up in Columbus.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: No College Football Could Cost $4 Billion for Power Five Schools

Ohio State made more money than just about every school in the country last year, but not every school can financially handle a year without football. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Trio of Buckeye Linemen land on Outland Trophy Watch List

Ohio State had arguably the best offensive line in college football last year, with three players foregoing the draft. On Tuesday, they're being recognized ahead of the 2020 season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

College Football Insider picks Ohio State to Win National Title

Phil Steele's College Football Preview magazine is the industry standard and he picked the Buckeyes to win it all in this year.

Staff Writer

Jackson Named Top-10 Interior Lineman by SI All-American

Future Buckeye ranked second on the list of interior offensive linemen in 2021 class.

Adam Prescott

by

PrincePatt216

Buckeye Breakfast: Kendall Brown Chooses Baylor, Michael Redd to give Summer Commencement Address

Five-star standout passes on Ohio State and Buckeye legend will serve as graduation speaker.

Adam Prescott

Shaun Wade on Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Ohio State cornerback Shaun Wade is arguably the best cornerback in college football and now he'll be considered for the best overall defender. Read more.

Brendan Gulick