ESPN’s Top 25 Plays List Snubs Ohio State But Absolutely Roasts Michigan
It’s been an eventful 25 years for the Ohio State Buckeyes with three national championships, a Heisman Trophy winner, and dozens of first-round picks sent to the NFL.
Ironically, however, Ohio State didn’t get much attention in ESPN’s list of the top 25 plays since 2000. Just one play was featured on the list, though Ohio State fans have more to like about that list than just the one play highlighting the Buckeyes. But we’ll circle back to that.
The play that was included was born of controversy, though. Against Miami in the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, Ohio State lined up for a 4th-and-3 from the five-yard line in overtime. Quarterback Craig Krenzel tossed a pass up to receiver Chris Gamble in the endzone, and while the pass fell incomplete, a flag was thrown on the play seconds later.
A controversial pass interference call preserved Ohio State’s chances to upend the Hurricanes and eventually win the national championship in double overtime, 31-24.
ESPN titled the play Champions*. Which is ironic itself, considering Ohio State’s fiercest rivals' most recent championship run. But that’s where we can circle back to that team up north.
Michigan was featured on the list three times, and while Ohio State’s inclusion may have been born of a controversial call outside of their control, all three of Michigan’s entries on the list were born of their own misfortune.
The Wolverines' first featured blunder was their loss to Appalachian State, when Corey Lynch turned the corner and blocked a would-be game-sealing field goal and returned it for a game-clinching touchdown. That play ranked 5th on the list.
Michigan’s next blunder was its loss to Michigan State in 2015. The Spartans blocked Blake O'Neill’s punt and returned that one for a game-winning touchdown. That one ranked 7th on the list.
Finally, Michigan checked in at No. 11 for Jadeveon Clowney’s brutal backfield hit stick on Vincent Smith, forcing a fumble that the eventual first-overall pick quickly recovered. The play swung the momentum away from the Wolverines, who led 22-21 at the time, eventually leading to a 33-28 Outback Bowl win for the Gamecocks.
Sure, Michigan has had the Buckeyes’ number in recent head-to-head matchups, but in more ways than one, Ohio State has had the last laugh in the past 25 years, and this recent reflection of college football history is just another example.