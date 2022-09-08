Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Arkansas State During Radio Show

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Fan on Thursday afternoon, then met with the media for approximately 15 minutes for a lighting round to discuss the 21-10 win over Notre Dame and preview Saturday’s matchup with Arkansas State.

The following is a bullet-point recap of everything Day had to say:

Ryan Day Radio Show

On the atmosphere against the Fighting Irish: “It was great. It was about what we thought it would be.” Was impressed with how early fans were showing up. “It looked like there wasn’t an empty seat in the ‘Shoe.”

Day noted there were more than 75 recruits on hand for Saturday’s game and gave credit to general manager of player personnel Mark Pantoni and his staff for handling that.

and his staff for handling that. Day noted there are members of the staff that look ahead toward future opponents, but much of the attention during fall camp was placed on Notre Dame.

Day said you never know how games will play out, mentioning the injury to wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and wide receiver Julian Fleming ’s inability to play.

and wide receiver ’s inability to play. Day noted the decision to punt from Notre Dame’s 40-yard line is a situation where the Buckeyes would have gone for it last year, but they punted because the defense was playing so well.

“You could see the look in their eye. They really wanted to finish the game with the ball in their hands. A lot of pride there because we really controlled the game in the fourth quarter."

Day on fifth-year senior wide receiver Xavier Johnson , who caught a touchdown pass and made a tackle on the ensuing kickoff: “He practices, that’s why he was ready for the moment … In this day and age, you just don’t see a lot of that anymore.”

, who caught a touchdown pass and made a tackle on the ensuing kickoff: “He practices, that’s why he was ready for the moment … In this day and age, you just don’t see a lot of that anymore.” Day noted wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka were in a new situation on Saturday because they weren’t starters last year.

and were in a new situation on Saturday because they weren’t starters last year. Day said they won’t put Smith-Njigba and Fleming back on the field until they’re 100 percent healthy.

“It doesn’t matter how you win, just that you win.”

On quarterback C.J. Stroud : “He played his best football in the second half. To C.J.’s credit I think he was ready for that moment.”

: “He played his best football in the second half. To C.J.’s credit I think he was ready for that moment.” Day noted the defense was fast, decisive and never panicked after the 54-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage, which wouldn’t have happened last year. Added they feed off of defensive coordinator Jim Knowles ’ confidence. “You give him a yard, he can defend it.”

’ confidence. “You give him a yard, he can defend it.” Day said there are a lot of things they need to learn and grow from. “If we’re the same team we were (against Notre Dame) in four weeks, then we’re going to get passed up.”

Day on Arkansas State, which is led by former Cincinnati and Tennessee coach Butch Jones and features former Ohio State running back Brian Snead : “It’ll be a good challenge. They’re well coached and have good players.”

and features former Ohio State running back : “It’ll be a good challenge. They’re well coached and have good players.” On defensive tackle Michael Hall : “He’s brought it every day. He’s been trying to prove himself.” Added he’s been disruptive all preseason.

: “He’s brought it every day. He’s been trying to prove himself.” Added he’s been disruptive all preseason. Day said Harrison, Egbuka, Smith-Njigba, running back TreVeyon Henderson and cornerbacks Denzel Burke , Jakailin Johnson and Cameron Brown are among the fastest players on the team. Said they’re all in the 22-23 mile per hour range.

and cornerbacks , and are among the fastest players on the team. Said they’re all in the 22-23 mile per hour range. Day said he liked that Knowles coaches the linebackers “because they’re all tied together.”

On linebacker Reid Carrico : “He’s putting his work in, growing. If he keeps working, he’ll be on the field soon.”

: “He’s putting his work in, growing. If he keeps working, he’ll be on the field soon.” On how the routine changes when going from a night game to a noon kickoff. “We’ve got to get up and get going.”

Day said they would like to get tight end Cade Stover and the running backs involved more in the passing game.

and the running backs involved more in the passing game. Day was unhappy with the false starts against offensive tackle Dawand Jones and a roughing penalty on a punt against wide receiver Jayden Ballard .

and a roughing penalty on a punt against wide receiver . “We don’t want to be known as a talented team. We want to be known as a skilled, disciplined and tough team.”

Day credited safety Lathan Ransom for coming back from a broken leg in the Rose Bowl and having such an impact on Saturday.

for coming back from a broken leg in the Rose Bowl and having such an impact on Saturday. Asked about having kicker Jayden Fielding handling kickoff duties, Day said, “Thank God.” He’s happy to have someone on the roster who can put it in the end zone or drop it inside the 5-yard line when needed.

handling kickoff duties, Day said, “Thank God.” He’s happy to have someone on the roster who can put it in the end zone or drop it inside the 5-yard line when needed. Day said the punt coverage team is the “most reliable, toughest and most accountable” players on the team.

Ryan Day Lightning Round

Day said Egbuka will continue to handle punt return duties with Smith-Njigba dealing with an injury, but safety Cameron Martinez could see some time, as well.

could see some time, as well. On Brown: “One of his big challenges this year is staying healthy.” Said he makes a big difference for the defense when 100 percent.

“If we want to get to where we want to be, we’ve got to play good defense and we’ve got to run the ball.”

Day said the focus can’t be on scoring points and racking up yards. “The focus has to be winning games.”

On the development of backup quarterbacks Kyle McCord and Devin Brown : “At the end of the day, you’re one snap away.” Said they have to be prepared to come into the game at any point in time. “I know they’re working hard to prepare for that moment.”

and : “At the end of the day, you’re one snap away.” Said they have to be prepared to come into the game at any point in time. “I know they’re working hard to prepare for that moment.” On not playing any true freshman on offense or special teams against Notre Dame. “As the season goes on, there will certainly be more of an opportunity to do that.”

On having experienced players like Johnson, sixth-year senior defensive tackle Jerron Cage and fifth-year senior offensive guard Matthew Jones on the roster. “Hats off to those guys for sticking around, and now they’re seeing the sacrifices they made starting to pay off.”

and fifth-year senior offensive guard on the roster. “Hats off to those guys for sticking around, and now they’re seeing the sacrifices they made starting to pay off.” Day on Hall, who garnered comparisons to Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald on Wednesday. “He’s got very high-end potential and when he’s hungry, he can be a very, very good player.” Said the challenge is keeping him consistent.

on Wednesday. “He’s got very high-end potential and when he’s hungry, he can be a very, very good player.” Said the challenge is keeping him consistent. On Ballard’s penalty: “Completely unacceptable and ridiculous.” Ballard said he was pushed by the defender first, but that doesn’t matter.

On Jones’ play despite battling a 102-degree fever: “We say it all the time, at Ohio State, we’re not allowed to have a bad day.” Said the game doesn’t care if you lost a family member, if you’re sick. “It’s unforgiving … to see someone gut it out like that means a lot.”

Day said center Luke Wypler , who left the Notre Dame game in a walking boot, has been practicing all week and is expected to play this week, though they’ll continue to evaluate him the next two days. "We should be good to go there."

, who left the Notre Dame game in a walking boot, has been practicing all week and is expected to play this week, though they’ll continue to evaluate him the next two days. "We should be good to go there." Day said he expects Lathan Ransom to start at safety this week following his performance against Notre Dame, but that Josh Proctor will still play.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Matthew Jones Overcame 102-Degree Fever Before Notre Dame

Ohio State’s Michael Hall Compared To Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

Ohio State's Cameron Brown, Ronnie Hickman, J.T. Tuimoloau Talk Arkansas State

Center Luke Wypler’s Injury “Nothing Long Term” For Ohio State

Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg Named Bronko Nagurski Player Of The Week

Ohio State Won’t Risk Future To Play Jaxon Smith-Njigba Against Arkansas State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!