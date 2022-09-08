Skip to main content

New Orleans Saints Sign Former Ohio State Offensive Guard Wyatt Davis

Davis now becomes the league-high seventh former Buckeye on the Saints’ active roster.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are signing former Ohio State offensive guard Wyatt Davis to their active roster off of the New York Giants’ practice squad.

A third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in last year’s NFL Draft, Davis was waived by the franchise in August after not playing a single offensive snap as a rookie. He notably suffered an ankle injury during training camp lingered into the season and limited him to six appearances on special teams.

Davis went unclaimed and was signed to the Giants’ practice squad earlier this month. He now becomes the league-high seventh former Buckeye on the Saints’ active roster, joining wide receivers Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, tight end Nick Vannett, linebacker Pete Werner and cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Bradley Roby.

That brings the total number of former Ohio State players on active NFL rosters heading into the season – which begins this evening – to 52. Davis will likely start the year as the backup to starter Cesar Ruiz at right guard.

