As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are signing former Ohio State offensive guard Wyatt Davis to their active roster off of the New York Giants’ practice squad.

A third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in last year’s NFL Draft, Davis was waived by the franchise in August after not playing a single offensive snap as a rookie. He notably suffered an ankle injury during training camp lingered into the season and limited him to six appearances on special teams.

Davis went unclaimed and was signed to the Giants’ practice squad earlier this month. He now becomes the league-high seventh former Buckeye on the Saints’ active roster, joining wide receivers Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, tight end Nick Vannett, linebacker Pete Werner and cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Bradley Roby.

That brings the total number of former Ohio State players on active NFL rosters heading into the season – which begins this evening – to 52. Davis will likely start the year as the backup to starter Cesar Ruiz at right guard.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s Matthew Jones Overcame 102-Degree Fever Before Notre Dame

Ohio State’s Michael Hall Compared To Los Angeles Rams DT Aaron Donald

Ohio State's Cameron Brown, Ronnie Hickman, J.T. Tuimoloau Talk Arkansas State

Center Luke Wypler’s Injury “Nothing Long Term” For Ohio State

Ohio State's Tommy Eichenberg Named Bronko Nagurski Player Of The Week

Ohio State Won’t Risk Future To Play Jaxon Smith-Njigba Against Arkansas State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!