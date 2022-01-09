CFP National Championship Game Prediction: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Georgia

Here's what we are expecting in the SEC Championship rematch as Alabama and Georgia meet for the national title.

After Alabama eviscerated Georgia in the SEC championship game in early December, a national championship rematch felt inevitable. Cincinnati and Michigan had good seasons, but they were clearly not on the same level as these two teams - and the outcomes of the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl proved that.

Everyone around the country is wondering the same thing: can the team that was almost unanimously considered the No. 1 team in the country all year long come up with the right solution this time around after getting blasted in Atlanta on December 4? Georgia's defense has had a terrific season against everyone not named Alabama, and admittedly, the Crimson Tide looked a little vulnerable throughout the year (including in a loss at Texas A&M).

But the championship pedigree lies with the Tide and they're attempting to repeat as NCAA champions.

Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

Brendan Gulick: Alabama 38, Georgia 28

Generally, when it comes to two elite teams playing against one another, my first thought is to look at the quarterbacks. I'm not sure you have to go much further here. Stetson Bennett has had a nice season, but Bryce Young won the Heisman for a reason.

Is this Alabama offense as good as it was last year? I don't believe so. But Young makes everyone around him better and he's got unbelievable talent around him to begin with. I'm just not sure how Georgia is going to suddenly come up with a defensive scheme that stops the Crimson Tide, who just steam-rolled them in record-breaking fashion in the SEC title game a few weeks ago.

Georgia is capable of winning this game and I guess I won't be stunned if the Bulldogs pull it off, but I'm sure not betting on it.

Andrew Lind: Alabama 48, Georgia 41

Part of me thinks Georgia played it safe in last month’s SEC Championship Game, as the Bulldogs were all but assured a spot in the College Football Playoff regardless of what happened against Alabama.

Then again, the Crimson Tide set offensive records in the game against what was supposed to be the nation’s top-ranked defense – and I don’t think it will be any different this time around.

Quarterback Bryce Young will show exactly why he was the Heisman Trophy winner and launch his bid to become just the second two-time winner of the college football’s most prestigious award by throwing for close to 500 yards in a shootout, sealing the win late with a touchdown pass to none other than Jameson Williams in the final minute.

Brett Hiltbrand: Georgia 34, Alabama 31

If you're predicting this game with your wallet, no one should pick Georgia. Nick Saban and Alabama are supposedly underdogs in this game and if you like to place a wager or two, putting both on the Tide makes a ton of sense. Alabama has only failed to cover once as an underdog since 2008 and that was against an all-timer Florida team. Sprint as fast as you can to that bet because it will probably never happen again unless Nick Saban retires in the next few seasons.

If we're picking just to pick, I'm ready for new blood at the top. "Defense wins championships" might not apply to modern college football anymore but it would be a refreshing change of pace to see that old adage hold true for one season. The Dawgs have something special on that side of the football - an all time, nickname worthy defense that should be remembered forever - so seeing that pay off with a title feels deserved, if not altogether just. It's time for a Saban assistant to get one over Uncle Nick, too. I think it's Georgia's time.

