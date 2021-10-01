Game Prediction: No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks

Arkansas is perhaps the best team in the country nobody is talking about. Can they score a program-defining win this weekend against the nation's best defense?

The Arkansas Razorbacks are having a helluva year so far, punctuated by a nice win over Texas A&M last weekend. This week presents easily their stiffest test of 2021 though, as the mighty Georgia defense has frustrated opponents to no end.

Here's what our staff is expecting on Saturday in Athens!

ARKANSAS at GEORGIA – Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Spread: Georgia (18.5)

O/U Total: 49.5

Brendan Gulick: Georgia 27, Arkansas 12

This game could be an absolute slobber-knocker.

Georgia's defensive metrics are insane so far. Through four weeks of college football, they have the nation's No. 1 ranked scoring defense (5.8 points per game), total defense (181.8 yards per game) and team passing efficiency defense (73.46). They've allowed the second fewest first downs (42 in four games), second fewest passing yards (115.8 per game) and sixth fewest rushing yards (66.0 per game). Their offense was good enough to beat Clemson and they've steamrolled three lesser opponents since then (yes, I'm looking at you too, Vanderbilt).

Arkansas hangs its hat on that side of the ball too, and they really need to have a monster performance this weekend if they're going to win. I think the Bulldogs end up being a bit too much, but Barry Odom's defense is on the rise and it may not be long before he ends up with a head coaching job somewhere.

Andrew Lind: Georgia 28, Arkansas 24

Arkansas has exceeded all expectations against perhaps the most difficult schedule to start the season for anyone in the country, and Saturday’s trip to Georgia only adds to that. The Razorbacks have some bumps and bruises as a result and will need to be fully healthy in order to pull an upset.

That said, the Bulldogs’ defense is among the nation’s best, allowing just one offensive touchdown through four games. The key to this game will be which Georgia offense that shows up, the one that failed to score more than three points in the season-opening win over Clemson or the one that has racked up a ton of points against inferior opponents.

Caleb Spinner: Georgia 31, Arkansas 28

Georgia and Arkansas are almost the same team, an observation that’s evident when you look at the stats. The Bulldogs and the Razorbacks have almost the same total receiving yards, rushing yards, and even pass attempts. Both teams run more than they pass, so this game will most likely turn into a battle of rushing defenses.

The Razorbacks have more yards per attempt (5.6 to Georgia’s 4.8), but also have allowed more sacks (four sacks for 26 yards to Georgia’s two sacks for 15 yards). I’m tempted to pick against the chalk just for variety’s sake, but betting against the Bulldogs in a close game doesn’t feel right. Georgia takes care of business in a close one.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

-----

