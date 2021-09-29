Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert Named Semifinalist For William V. Campbell Trophy

September 29, 2021
Ohio State Tight End Jeremy Ruckert Named Semifinalist For William V. Campbell Trophy

The award is presented annually to the nation’s premier scholar-athlete.
Author:
Publish date:

Ohio State senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert was named on Wednesday as one of 176 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is awarded to the college football player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance.

"(We) would like to personally congratulate each of the nominees as well as their schools and coaches on their tremendous accomplishments," National Football Foundation president and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a statement.. "We are extremely proud to highlight each semifinalist's achievements, showcasing their ability to balance academics and athletics at the highest level."

A former four-star prospect from Lindenhurst, N.Y., Ruckert has caught 34 passes for 387 yards and nine touchdowns in 38 games with the Buckeyes. He graduated this past August with his bachelor’s degree in human development and family sciences.

Considered the “Academic Heisman,” the award is named for William Campbell, a former player and head coach at Columbia University who later served as an executive at Apple, Claris, Intuit and GO Corportation.

The semifinalists are nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each. They must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, have a grade-point average of at least 3.2, be a starter or significant contributor on the field and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship off of it.

The National Football Foundation will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 27. Each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and travel to Las Vegas for an annual awards dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 7, at which time the winner will be announced.

Ruckert is aiming to become the third Buckeye to win the award, joining former quarterbacks Bobby Hoying and Craig Krenzel in 1995 and 2003, respectively.

-----

-----

-----

-----

