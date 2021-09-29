Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert Named Semifinalist For William V. Campbell Trophy

Ohio State senior tight end Jeremy Ruckert was named on Wednesday as one of 176 semifinalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is awarded to the college football player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance.

"(We) would like to personally congratulate each of the nominees as well as their schools and coaches on their tremendous accomplishments," National Football Foundation president and CEO Steve Hatchell said in a statement.. "We are extremely proud to highlight each semifinalist's achievements, showcasing their ability to balance academics and athletics at the highest level."



A former four-star prospect from Lindenhurst, N.Y., Ruckert has caught 34 passes for 387 yards and nine touchdowns in 38 games with the Buckeyes. He graduated this past August with his bachelor’s degree in human development and family sciences.

Considered the “Academic Heisman,” the award is named for William Campbell, a former player and head coach at Columbia University who later served as an executive at Apple, Claris, Intuit and GO Corportation.

The semifinalists are nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each. They must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of eligibility, have a grade-point average of at least 3.2, be a starter or significant contributor on the field and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship off of it.

The National Football Foundation will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 27. Each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship and travel to Las Vegas for an annual awards dinner in Las Vegas on Dec. 7, at which time the winner will be announced.

Ruckert is aiming to become the third Buckeye to win the award, joining former quarterbacks Bobby Hoying and Craig Krenzel in 1995 and 2003, respectively.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Kojo Antwi, Omari Abor, Earnest Greene And More

Photos From Ohio State's 2021 Men's Basketball Media Day

2022 Florida Small Forward Brice Sensabaugh Commits To Ohio State

Harry Miller Back With Ohio State After Missing Four Games Due To Health Issues

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Will Start Saturday's Game At Rutgers If Healthy

Ohio State To Wear All-Scarlet "Color Rush" Uniforms Against Penn State On Oct. 30

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!