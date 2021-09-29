Building The Buckeyes Discusses Kojo Antwi, Omari Abor, Earnest Greene, A.J. Harris, Sonny Styles And More

Host Andrew Lind discusses the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

Welcome to the latest episode of “Building the Buckeyes,” a new podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that focuses exclusively on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

In this episode, host Andrew Lind is joined by SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia.

The two discuss a wide range of topics, including wide receiver commit Kojo Antwi’s Georgia visit, Texas defensive end Omari Abor’s recent crystal ball predictions, California offensive guard Earnest Greene’s cancelled official visit, Alabama cornerback A.J. Harris’ commitment date, the staff’s pursuit of Pickerington (Ohio) Central safety Sonny Styles and Florida linebacker Troy Bowles and much more.

You can check out “Building The Buckeyes” wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. Make sure to subscribe/follow so you don’t miss an episode as we continue to discuss the latest happenings on the Ohio State football recruiting trail.

