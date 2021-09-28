2022 Florida SF Brice Sensabaugh Commits To Ohio State

The Buckeyes added the final piece to their best recruiting class under head coach Chris Holtmann.

The Ohio State men’s basketball program landed a commitment on Tuesday afternoon from Orlando (Fla.) Lake Highland Prep four-star small forward Brice Sensabaugh.

The 6-foot-6 and 240-pound Sensabaugh, who is considered the 21st-best small forward and No. 75 prospect overall in the class of 2022, picked the Buckeyes over finalists Alabama, Georgia Tech and Florida.

Ohio State didn’t offer Sensabaugh until August but immediately shot to the top of his list, as his father is an alum and he grew up rooting for the Buckeyes. He took an official visit over the weekend of Sept. 18 and instantly knew Columbus was where he wanted to spent the next few years of his career.

“Throughout this process, one of the biggest things I’d been looking for was opportunity and they showed me how I’d be able to step in and have a chance to compete from day one,” Sensabaugh told SI All-American.

“Also, I was born in Cincinnati and my dad was born in Columbus, so I’ve got a bunch of family out there. Playing in front of my family is something that the other schools couldn’t really match. The players and coaches treated me like family and the vibe is just second to none there.”

Sensabaugh becomes the fifth and final member of the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class, joining Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton four-star point guard Bruce Thornton; Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy four-star shooting guard Roddy Gayle Jr.; Branson (Mo.) Link Year Prep four-star center Felix Okpara; and Cincinnati Princeton three-star shooting guard Bowen Hardman.

He and Thornton are quite familiar with each other already, as they’re teammates on the AAU circuit with Each 1 Teach 1, and now they help give Ohio State the nation’s second-ranked recruiting class, trailing only Duke.

“I think we have a chance to do some special things,” Sensabaugh said. “Coach (Chris) Holtmann is known for his adaptability to lineups, and we’ve got a lot of talented pieces that can do a lot of things all over the court on both ends. Hopefully we’ll be able to hang some banners.”

-----

You may also like:

Harry Miller Back With Ohio State After Missing Four Games Due To Health Issues

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Will Start Saturday's Game At Rutgers If Healthy

Ohio State To Wear All-Scarlet "Color Rush" Uniforms Against Penn State On Oct. 30

Ohio State QB Kyle McCord Named Big Ten Freshman Of Week

What They’re Saying Following Ohio State’s Blowout Win Over Akron

Wilson, Jones, Williams, Mirco Named Ohio State's Players Of The Game

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!