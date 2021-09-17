Game Prediction: No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

This is one tallllllll task ahead of the South Carolina Gamecocks, but they've got good memories of their last trip to Athens. Georgia looks like a legitimate national championship contender and right now, most of college football is expecting a Georgia-Alabama SEC title game.

Can South Carolina pull off a miracle and throw a wrinkle in those plans?

Here's what the BuckeyesNow staff expects in a Saturday night showdown in Athens.

SOUTH CAROLINA at GEORGIA – Saturday, 7:00 p.m.

Spread: Georgia (31.0)

O/U Total: 47.5

Brendan Gulick: Georgia 38, South Carolina 10

The first thing that jumps out at me? A 31-point spread feels enormous and I might seriously consider South Carolina to cover that. But I don't see any scenario where the Bulldogs lose this game. Kirby Smart's team is too good to stub their toe when favored that heavily.

Two years ago in their last trip to Athens, the Gamecocks stunned Georgia 20-17 for their only win in the last six years against the Bulldogs. This Georgia defense is the real deal and I don't think South Carolina is going to get anything going for too long against them. And SC's defensive metrics are skewed pretty heavily because of their competition the first two weeks. Georgia rolls, but I think the Gamecocks cover the spread.

Andrew Lind: Georgia 38, South Carolina 24

The last time these two teams met between the hedges, the Gamecocks pulled off a massive upset. You can bet the Bulldogs have been reminded of that game at every turn this week, especially with then-South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp serving as their special teams coordinator.

This Georgia team is far more talented than that one, though, especially on the defensive front. That should be enough for them to cruise to a victory. But I’m also not convinced they’ll get great quarterback play from J.T. Daniels or Stetson Bennett, either, and that could allow the Gamecocks to keep in close into the second half.

Brett Hiltbrand: Georgia 45, South Carolina 10

Georgia by a million. But I love me some Shane Beamer. Give him some time in Columbia.

Caleb Spinner: Georgia 56, South Carolina 24

To put it bluntly, Georgia will be 3-0 by Saturday evening. Not saying South Carolina is bad, but this Georgia team has looked spectacular behind the leadership of quarterback J.T. Daniels.

The Bulldogs defeated Clemson to open the season and then handedly defeated the UAB Blazers last weekend. Georgia continues the blowouts this week with a solid win over the Gamecocks, 56-24.

