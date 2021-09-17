September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballBuckeye ForumsRecruitingSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Game Prediction: No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Can South Carolina slow down this full-steam ahead freight train from Athens?
Author:
Publish date:

This is one tallllllll task ahead of the South Carolina Gamecocks, but they've got good memories of their last trip to Athens. Georgia looks like a legitimate national championship contender and right now, most of college football is expecting a Georgia-Alabama SEC title game.

Can South Carolina pull off a miracle and throw a wrinkle in those plans?

Here's what the BuckeyesNow staff expects in a Saturday night showdown in Athens.

SOUTH CAROLINA at GEORGIA Saturday, 7:00 p.m.
Spread: Georgia (31.0)
O/U Total: 47.5

Brendan Gulick: Georgia 38, South Carolina 10

The first thing that jumps out at me? A 31-point spread feels enormous and I might seriously consider South Carolina to cover that. But I don't see any scenario where the Bulldogs lose this game. Kirby Smart's team is too good to stub their toe when favored that heavily.

Two years ago in their last trip to Athens, the Gamecocks stunned Georgia 20-17 for their only win in the last six years against the Bulldogs. This Georgia defense is the real deal and I don't think South Carolina is going to get anything going for too long against them. And SC's defensive metrics are skewed pretty heavily because of their competition the first two weeks. Georgia rolls, but I think the Gamecocks cover the spread.

Andrew Lind: Georgia 38, South Carolina 24

The last time these two teams met between the hedges, the Gamecocks pulled off a massive upset. You can bet the Bulldogs have been reminded of that game at every turn this week, especially with then-South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp serving as their special teams coordinator.

This Georgia team is far more talented than that one, though, especially on the defensive front. That should be enough for them to cruise to a victory. But I’m also not convinced they’ll get great quarterback play from J.T. Daniels or Stetson Bennett, either, and that could allow the Gamecocks to keep in close into the second half.

Game Preview: Ohio State Needs Statement Win Against Tulsa

Brett Hiltbrand: Georgia 45, South Carolina 10

Georgia by a million. But I love me some Shane Beamer. Give him some time in Columbia.

Kirby Smart

Caleb Spinner: Georgia 56, South Carolina 24

To put it bluntly, Georgia will be 3-0 by Saturday evening. Not saying South Carolina is bad, but this Georgia team has looked spectacular behind the leadership of quarterback J.T. Daniels. 

The Bulldogs defeated Clemson to open the season and then handedly defeated the UAB Blazers last weekend. Georgia continues the blowouts this week with a solid win over the Gamecocks, 56-24.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Is It Time To Panic About The Ohio State Defense?

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Inside The Numbers as Ohio State Prepares for Tulsa

Major Takeaways from Ryan Day's Press Conference After Oregon Loss

Absent From First Two Games, Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks "Not Too Injured To Play"

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Going Behind Enemy Lines With Brandon Hart to Prepare for Ohio State-Tulsa

Ohio State S Josh Proctor Out For Season Following Surgery On Leg Injury

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Kirby Smart
Football

Game Prediction: No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

2020 SEC Championship Football Game
Football

Game Prediction: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 11 Florida Gators

Notre Dame Kyren Williams
Football

Game Prediction: No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Sean Clifford
Football

Game Prediction: No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. No. 22 Auburn Tigers

Troy Bowles
Recruiting

2023 Florida LB Troy Bowles To Attend Ohio State's Game Against Tulsa

Bryce Young
Football

What To Watch For In Week 3 Of The 2021 College Football Season

93. Ohio State Fans
Football

Game Preview: Ohio State Needs Statement Win Against Tulsa

Miyan Williams
Football

How to Watch: No. 9 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane