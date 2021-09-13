Ohio State S Josh Proctor Out For Season Following Surgery On Leg Injury

Proctor will likely redshirt this season and have two years of eligibility remaining.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced that senior safety Josh Proctor will miss the rest of the season after having surgery on a right leg injury suffered in the third quarter of Ohio State’s 35-28 loss to Oregon on Saturday afternoon.

“I don’t know the exact term of what it was, but there was a fracture there,” Day during Buckeye Roundtable show on 97.1 The Fan on Monday night. “(It’s a) very, very tough injury for him, and prayers are out for him and his family.”

A former four-star prospect from Owasso, Okla., Proctor was expected to play a key role in the Buckeyes’ secondary this season. However, he was carted off the field with his leg in an air cast after tackling Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown on Saturday.

“He did have a surgery, and he's resting safely now and everything, so that all went well," Day said. "But a very, very big loss for our team, and obviously a big loss for him.”

Proctor is now in line to redshirt this season, and combined with the extra year granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic, would have two seasons of eligibility remaining for the Buckeyes after this year.

When Proctor went down, the Buckeyes called upon redshirt sophomore Bryson Shaw to take his place. It remains to be seen how Ohio State will fill that void moving forward, though, as junior Marcus Hooker, sophomore Lathan Ransom, redshirt freshman Kourt Williams and freshman Jantzen Dunn could see playing time, as well.

