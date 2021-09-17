Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Inside The Numbers as Ohio State Prepares for Tulsa

Brendan Gulick and Brett Hiltbrand weigh in on some of the key stats this week, as well as other major headlines around the Buckeyes right now.

Ohio State and Tulsa are preparing for a big game in Columbus on Saturday. While the Buckeyes are heavily favored in this one, they are coming off a loss that essentially makes this a statement game.

The Scarlet and Gray can't afford to just beat the Golden Hurricane. After losing to Oregon, if they want to make the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes have to pound Tulsa on Saturday.

In tonight's episode, Brett Hiltbrand and I dive into some of the key numbers ahead of this week's game. We also share our thoughts on many of the current issues surrounding Ohio State football right now, and take a number of listener questions! Some of those questions involve Ryan Day, Kerry Coombs, Al Washington and where specifically Ohio State's defense needs to show improvement.

All of our podcasts stream live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook in addition to being posted on your favorite podcast platforms afterwards. We hope you'll consider subscribing to our YouTube channel where we post new content daily!

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Is It Time To Panic About The Ohio State Defense?

Monday Film Session: Breaking Down the Buckeyes and Ducks

Major Takeaways from Ryan Day's Press Conference After Oregon Loss

Absent From First Two Games, Ohio State CB Sevyn Banks "Not Too Injured To Play"

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Going Behind Enemy Lines With Brandon Hart to Prepare for Ohio State-Tulsa

Ohio State S Josh Proctor Out For Season Following Surgery On Leg Injury

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook