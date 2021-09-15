Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Behind Enemy Lines with Tulsa's Brandon Hart

Checking in on the Tulsa Golden Hurricane as the Buckeyes prepare for a big game on Saturday.

The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off their regular season first loss in Ryan Day era and have to flip the script to preparing for Tulsa this weekend. The Buckeyes offense has largely lived up to expectations so far, but the defensive execution has been frustrating to say the least.

As we do every week, Buckeye Breakdown visits with someone who covers the upcoming opponent. This week, Tulsa's Brandon Hart joins me to discuss the beginning of the Golden Hurricane's football season. Tulsa is coming off an American Athletic Conference championship game appearance last year, and while they've been very competitive in their first two games, they enter with an 0-2 record.

You can listen or watch below to this week's Behind Enemy Lines show on Buckeye Breakdown!

Check out the latest edition of Buckeye Breakdown on our YouTube channel or wherever you like to find your favorite podcasts!

