Citrus Bowl Game Prediction: No. 22 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Iowa

For the first time in their respective histories, the Wildcats and Hawkeyes will play on the gridiron.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are a proud program that didn't play very well when they competed for a league title in early December. Still, they've had a really good season and clearly have one of the top defenses in the country this year.

Meanwhile, Kentucky is a team on the rise in the SEC. This marks a sixth consecutive season concluding with a bowl game for the Wildcats, winning each of the last three years. Their win over Florida this season vaulted them as high as No. 11 in the AP Poll. After dropping three in a row following a 6-0 start, the Wildcats won their last three games and are on the verge of a 10-win season for just the fourth time in program history (and only the second time since 1978.

Here’s how our staff at BuckeyesNow expects the game to go down:

KENTUCKY vs. IOWA– Saturday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. on ABC

Spread: Kentucky (-3)

O/U Total: 44

Brendan Gulick: Kentucky 34, Iowa 12

I would really like to see Iowa play well in this game, but their offense has been rather ineffective in big moments this year and with Tyler Goodson opting out, I'm not sure who is going to be reliable this week. Kentucky's defense has been fabulous most of the season. Iowa's defense has certainly been it's calling card and I expect them to be better than their rough showing in Indianapolis against Michigan a few weeks ago.

Unfortunately, I don't think this is going to be much of a game, despite the fact the spread is pretty tight.

Andrew Lind: Kentucky 27, Iowa 17

The Wildcats are on the verge of becoming just the fourth team in school history to win double-digit games in a season. They’ve been impressive on both sides of the ball under head coach Mark Stoops, particularly defensively.

The Hawkeyes’ defense has also been strong this season, and that’s a big reason why they reached the Big Ten Championship Game this month. Unfortunately, their offense is mediocre and they’ll struggle to keep up on Saturday.

Brett Hiltbrand: Kentucky 50, Iowa 10

I'm giving the Hawkeyes 10 points because saying zero leans way too far into my general annoyance with them as a program when really my beef is with their head coach. So you get 10. If they hold Kentucky to less than that, they'll win the game. I don't think that will happen, however. There's no way we can trust Iowa in any game that kinda matters after October, right? That Big Ten title game was downright absurd.

