Ohio State's Three Biggest Trap Games That Could Trip up the Buckeyes in 2026

The Ohio State Buckeyes will go into 2026 with some of the highest expectations the program has ever had. The Buckeyes will boast two Heisman Trophy hopefuls in quarterback Julian Sayin, and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

With all the pressure on the program to perform, here are the three trap games that coach Ryan Day and his staff will have to be on alert for.

Buckeyes Face Classic Trap Game in Iowa City

Dec 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) reacts after beating the Vanderbilt Commodores in the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Buckeyes travel to Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes in week five. Whether it’s voodoo magic at Kinnick Stadium, or the style of play the Hawkeyes possess, it seems Iowa is able to trip up one team a year in which the Hawkeyes are underdogs.

The Buckeyes will almost certainly be favorites when they go to Iowa, and will need to be on full alert for what is expected to be one of the more physical games of the season for Ohio State.

Buckeyes Face Maryland at Home one Week Before Toughest Game on 2026 Schedule

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day yells during the NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buckeyes will return home after a bout with the Hawkeyes to take on Maryland. The Terrapins are expected to take a slight step forward in 2026, and could be a formidable opponent if they show up and play well.

The game against Maryland comes just seven days before the Buckeyes travel to Bloomington to take on the defending national champion Hoosiers, and Day and his staff will have to ensure the Buckeyes don't “look ahead” of Maryland.

Buckeyes Will Face Tough Environment in Lincoln, Nebraska, one Week Before "The Game"

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) leaves the field following the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game against the Miami Hurricanes on Dec. 31, 2025. Ohio State lost 24-14. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A similar “look ahead” spot lies in the penultimate week of the regular season for Ohio State, when they travel to Lincoln to battle the Huskers. The environment at Memorial Stadium is usually among the best in the country, and it’s likely that Nebraska will attempt to have this matchup be at night. The Buckeyes play Michigan in Columbus a week after their trip to Lincoln, and will have to be up for what could be a similar game like Iowa earlier in the season, with physicality being a strong suit of the Huskers.

The Buckeyes and Day have been great at tackling trap games head-on in prior years, rarely losing games they “should” win. Their three trap games this year may be less “trap” and more “look ahead”, as they have massive opponents awaiting them after all three bouts.