Game Prediction: No. 14 Michigan Wolverines at Wisconsin Badgers

Michigan appears to be a much better team this season, but Saturday's game at Wisconsin should a significant test.

Michigan and Wisconsin are two teams off to very different starts. The Badgers have already lost twice, but they don't appear to be as bad as their record would indicate. Michigan is 4-0 ... but after struggling to get past Rutgers last weekend and not really being challenged yet, I don't believe they are a threat in the Big Ten yet.

Here's what our staff is expecting on Saturday in Madison!

MICHIGAN at WISCONSIN – Saturday, 12:00 p.m.

Spread: Wisconsin (-2.0)

O/U Total: 43.5

Brendan Gulick: Michigan 21, Wisconsin 28

Give Michigan credit ... they look like a competent program this year and they have taken definitive steps forward. Before the year started, it looked like their game against Washington might be a great way to judge them. Then Washington lost to FCS program Montana in Week 1 and there went that idea. The Wolverines were frankly pretty lucky to win last weekend against an improved Rutgers team. But 4-0 is 4-0 and they're building confidence in Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh's team has run the ball nicely so far.

I think this game is basically a pick 'em. Wisconsin is favored by two points because they're at home. There is rain in the forecast and Wisconsin's rush defense has been sensational. Really, their defense at-large has been good. Offensively though ... yikes. That fourth quarter last week was atrocious.

I don't see Wisconsin starting 1-3, just as much as I have a hard time thinking Michigan could really be 5-0. Certainly possible, but I'm going with the Badgers.

Andrew Lind: Michigan 10, Wisconsin 17

It’s difficult to judge this year’s Wolverines, as they’ve taken care of business against a lesser schedule like they’re supposed to, but then again, their offense stalled in the second half of last week’s win over Rutgers. If that carries over to Saturday’s game against the Badgers, they’ll walk away from their first road game of the season with their first loss.

On the other hand, Wisconsin’s offense has been a disaster, with quarterback Graham Mertz throwing six interceptions, including two pick-sixes in last week’s loss to Notre Dame. If he cuts down on those turnovers, perhaps he’ll start to resemble the quarterback that caught everyone’s attention in the 2020 season opener.

This game will ultimately come down to whether or not Michigan can move the ball against Wisconsin’s defense, which ranks fourth nationally. Expect a low-scoring game, with the Badgers finally able to get over the hump after falling apart late against Penn State and Notre Dame.

Caleb Spinner: Michigan 35, Wisconsin 17

Wisconsin’s defense is going to have a tough time rebounding this week from their loss to Notre Dame last weekend, in which the Badgers allowed Notre Dame to score 31 points (75% of their total points) in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines more often than not score most of their points outside of the final quarter, a convenient statistic for the Badgers.

Michigan has been emerging as a contender for the Big Ten title this season, (currently leading the conference in total rushing yards), and I believe you’ll see more of that here. Wisconsin will put up some points, but not enough to best Michigan.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State’s New Jersey Natives Looking Forward To Playing At Rutgers

Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Says QB C.J. Stroud Looks Healthy In Practice

Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert Named Semifinalist For William V. Campbell Trophy

Building The Buckeyes Discusses Kojo Antwi, Omari Abor, Earnest Greene And More

2022 Florida Small Forward Brice Sensabaugh Commits To Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!