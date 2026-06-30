Former Buckeye Joshua Mickens Commits to UConn Football

Former Ohio State defensive end Joshua Mickens recently announced that he would be entering the transfer portal and take his talents to the University of Connecticut. After three years at OSU. Mickens was the number one prospect at the defensive end position in the state of Indiana before signing with Ohio State in late 2022, according to Kyle Neddenriep of The Indianapolis Star.

Micken was also an LSU comment but ultimately played his first three seasons of his collegiate career in Colombus. During his time as a Buckeye, Mickens played in 12 games in 2024 and 2025 finished with six tackles and one sack.

In 2024, Tony Gerdeman of the Buckeye Huddle wrote an article where Ohio State head coach Ryan Day praised Joshua Mickens for being very athletic, when he announced that he would be signing with Ohio State back in 2022.

“Josh, to add him to the class was great,” Day said back on signing day in December of 2022. “He’s from Indiana and he’s very athletic. Basketball player. We had him in camp. For him to make the decision down the stretch was big for us. We think he can be a very, very good player.”

Micken spoke about being under great leadership at Ohio State with coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson, who is considered one of the best in college football.

“I think I'm under great leadership with Coach Day and Coach Johnson. I know they'll take my game to the next level,” Mickens told Eleven Warriors during an interview at Lawrence Central High School this spring. “When I met Coach Day, it was like an instant impression, like I could really tell he was a great coach and a great leader and that's what really impressed me about him. And Coach Johnson, he's a figure in my life now. So, he'll really help me grow into a man, that's what I truly believe, along with Coach Day.”

“I gotta really step up on getting myself physically ready,” Mickens said. “I just gotta do things necessary to be able to step on campus and be able to compete and just be able to work and be at a level where I could have the chance of getting some playing time my freshman year.”

Per the CT Insider’s Roger Cleaveland shared why Joshua Mickens is dream school of Ohio State to move on to U Conn.

“Not every situation lasts forever,” Mickens said. “It is about knowing what is best for you and your game and listening to the Lord and what he has planned for you. I felt as though that was the direction the Lord was leading me.”



He added, “Definitely the leadership from Coach Candle and the trajectory I believe the program is going, with his vision, made me think it was a good fit. Coming from the Midwest, I have heard about Coach Candle for so long, and I know he is a great coach with a great track record. I just believe in what he has planned.

My mom had heard about Coach Candle, as well, through a family friend. He coached a player named Jackson Barrow from Indianapolis, and my mom heard great things from his mom. She was definitely excited and trusts Coach Candle.”