Julian Sayin Talks Ohio State Texas Matchup from Familiar Manning Setting

Ohio State quarterback and early Heisman Trophy contender Julian Sayin met with reporters at the Manning Passing Academy with one of the 2026 season’s most interesting quarterback matchups already waiting down the road. The Buckeyes will travel to Texas on September 12 to face Arch Manning and the Longhorns, adding a little extra intrigue to Sayin’s week at a camp run by the Manning family.

What is the best part of your game right now?

Julian: I think my processing ability is one of my strong suits. I also think my accuracy is one of my strong suits, and I think I’ve had a good offseason in improving my physical traits...playing for a guy like Coach Day, someone who’s a great quarterback developer and also just a great head coach and a great person.

How do you like to be coached?

Julian: I think you have to coach your best players hard, and you’ve got to expect the best out of them, so I expect to be coached hard.

Did you know Arch Manning before the Manning Passing Academy?

Julian: I met Arch maybe once or twice before, kind of after games and things like that, I knew the Manning family just a little bit. I met Peyton when he was up at Ohio State. But getting to spend time with them has been great. It’s been a lot of fun to spend time with these other college quarterbacks, learning from the Manning family, learning from Peyton, learning from Eli, they’ve been teaching whether it’s carrying out our fakes, how good can our fakes be, or the timing of things. It’s been awesome…It’s so much fun to spend time around other college quarterbacks that are here and learn from the Manning family, It’s kind of a fraternity down here.

Does the heat at the Manning Passing Academy help prepare you for Austin?

Julian: Yeah, it’s a little warm. We’re excited about that matchup…It’s going to be hostile. It’s going to be a tough environment. It’s going to be loud...they’re fast, they’re physical, we’re excited for the challenge.

How do big non-conference games help teams like Ohio State and Texas?

Julian: You want to play the best. You don’t want to play the team you’re going to beat by 35 points. You want to play the best matchup, and you want to have exciting games and play against players that are going to be playing in the NFL. As a competitor, you want to play against the best people.

What did you learn from last season?

Julian: We’re playing with a chip on our shoulder. We don’t like the way that last season ended. You learn so much from the wins and losses and how you could have done things differently and what you would change.

What is your view of the Big Ten after the conference won the last three national championships?

Julian: I think the Big Ten is playing really good football, won the last three national championships, putting out really good NFL players and have great coaches in that conference. It’s a competitive conference. I love playing in it because I want to play against the best.

How has Ohio State’s wide receiver talent helped prepare you?

Having guys like that in the receiver room is great. IIt helps you with your timing. It helps you with understanding the game at the pass-game level. I love playing on a team where we have a lot of great players.

What has changed in the quarterback room and offensive meetings since January?

Julian: We worked through some things in the spring. We have a new offensive coordinator, Coach (Arthur) Smith, and I think we’ve been meshing really well. It’s been fun to learn from each other, me and him, and I just can’t wait for the season.

Who is one Ohio State player you think could have a major impact this season?

Julian: One comes to mind is [linebacker] Payton Pierce. I think he’s going to have a really, really good season. He’s a really smart football player and a really talented player, so I’m excited about him.

What is the best advice you have received about playing quarterback?

Julian: I think about some advice my offensive coordinator Chip Kelly told me when I was a freshman…he would always say you can’t go broke taking a profit, don’t get greedy with the deep ball.

What do you like about playing quarterback?

Julian: Winning, for sure. Throwing touchdowns. I think you have the most impact on the game. I love being in control.

What would you like to tell Buckeye fans before the 2026 season?

Julian: I’m just excited and we appreciate you guys. Go Bucks.