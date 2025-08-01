Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Named to Donald Trump’s Council
The Ohio State Buckeyes will have some more White House representation. As if Vice President J.D. Vance, who has a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science and philosophy, wasn't enough, a former Ohio State star will now be on President Donald Trump's council. The council is one that will be on sports, fitness and nutrition, and if you follow the NFL, there are numerous household names, including Nick Bosa, a former Ohio State standout defensive end.
Bosa, who was the second overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, was a star with the Buckeyes despite playing just three games as a junior. He ended his sophomore season with 8.5 sacks and 16 tackles for a loss.
That said, the others on the council are Saquon Barkley, who is coming off a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles, Harrison Butker, Lawrence Taylor and Tua Tagovailoa.
How the council will impact sports isn't quite known, but it will be interesting to track what it can do and the involvement that Bosa is going to have. With the 49ers still, Bosa had an NFL-high 18.5 sacks in 2022 and has been a five-time Pro Bowl defensive end, so he does know a thing or two about competing at the highest level.
It is also interesting to see several current players and then the retired Taylor also involved. Nonetheless, having a group that all know what dedication looks like should help govern the next wave of nutrition and fitness.
Ohio State football had Bosa for a few years, and it helped develop both Bosa and his brother, Joey, into elite NFL players. With that platform, he'll be able to further impact sports. That should be seen as an all-around win for both Bosa, and the college from which he came.