This Ohio State Buckeyes Group Could Be the Hardest to Replace After the NFL Draft

Ohio State is no stranger to NFL Draft turnover.

Every year, the Buckeyes reload, plug in new talent, and move forward. But this cycle may be a little different. Not because of one star leaving, but because of a group whose value goes beyond the box score and whose absence could be harder to replicate than it first appears.

When you think about which Buckeyes' prospect may be the most difficult to replicate, it may not be just one. It might be two. Max Klare and Will Kacmarek.

Why Ohio State's TEs will be tough to replace

Klare made it clear at the NFL Combine that he feels ready for what comes next. “I feel like I’m ready for it. I’m ready for the next opportunity, ready to go compete in the NFL and have a great career.”

Max Klare brings the production. The junior caught 43 passes for 448 yards in 2025, giving Ohio State a reliable option in the middle of the field and a consistent presence in the passing game. Will Kacmarek, meanwhile, fills a different but equally important role.

“I’ve worked toward this for a long time, and the goal is to make it to the NFL and prove I belong.”

At 6 foot 6 and 258 pounds, the senior has been a steady, physical presence as both a blocker and situational receiver, finishing with 15 catches for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

Together, they give Ohio State something not every program has. A tight end room that can impact the game in multiple ways. That balance is what makes this group difficult to replicate, not just replace.

What makes this group especially interesting is that it enters 2026 as one of Ohio State’s biggest unknowns, while also carrying some of its highest upside

Hunter Welcing adds another layer to that projection. The Northwestern transfer arrives with experience and production, catching 28 passes for 296 yards and two touchdowns in 2025 while earning All Big Ten honorable mention honors. At 6 foot 3 and 246 pounds, he brings a different build to the room along with the kind of versatility Ohio State has leaned on at the position.

Mason Williams is part of that next wave.

The Ohio University transfer brings experience after starting 26 games over three seasons, finishing his career with 48 receptions for 565 yards and six touchdowns. At 6 foot 4 and 247 pounds, he adds another capable option to a room that will look different but not less talented.

Beyond the transfers, Ohio State also has younger pieces already in the system. Brody Lennon and Maxence LeBlanc have begun to carve out roles, while Bennett Christian has flashed in limited opportunities, including a 55-yard touchdown reception last season.

It may not be about replacing what was lost but reshaping it. And if that next group develops the way Ohio State expects, the position could remain just as important, just in a different form.