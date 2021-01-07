Chase Young Isn't Backing Down From Tom Brady Comments

The former Ohio State Buckeye is *awfully* excited to play against the greatest QB of all time.

Chase Young has always played with a mental edge, but now that he's tasting success in the NFL, look out.

After Sunday's win over Philadelphia, which clinched a playoff spot for the Washington Football Team in Young's first season in the league, the former Buckeye-turned-No. 2 overall pick was caught on camera running off the field saying, "Tom Brady, Tom Brady, I'm coming! I want Tom! I want Tom."

Washington opens the playoffs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. When he was asked about those comments this afternoon, Young defended his comments.

"I play ball," Young said Wednesday. "I'm excited to go against the best. The media, their job is to stir it up. If you know me, I'm excited for every game. Tom Brady, you think I'm not excited to play against the GOAT? You trippin'. I'm not going to apologize for saying I want Tom. No, I want every quarterback I play against."

"I'm definitely excited to play the GOAT," Young said later. "They say the greatest of all time. It's go time."

Young is having an absolutely torrid stretch lately, but he will have his work cut out for him because Brady doesn't get sacked often. The Bucs offensive line has done a great job keep him upright, as Brady has only been sacked 21 times this season. That's fourth fewest in the NFL for any quarterback that's played at least 15 games.

How did Brady respond?

"He's obviously a great young player," Brady said. "We've got our hands full with that D-line, one of the best D-lines in the league so, Chase is a great young player. Went to Ohio State, so naturally I think the Ohio State-Michigan thing wears off on 'em a little bit. I understand that. We're prepared for a tough challenge, and it should be a fun game."

Tampa Bay is a heavy favorite, but Saturday afternoon should be fun!

