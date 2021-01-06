Cardale Jones Responds to Nick Saban's Daughter's Twitter Shot at the Buckeyes

The former Buckeye backup-turned-legend didn't take kindly to Coach Saban's daughters slight at the Buckeyes CoVID-19 issues.

Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones is chiming in on Tuesday's latest social media drama.

Kristen Saban Setas, daughter of Alabama head coach Nick Saban, caused quite a stir on Twitter Tuesday late afternoon when she accused Ohio State of faking CoVID-19 cases to delay that national championship game against the Tide.

Kristen deleted her two tweets and deactivated her account shortly after initially sending them. You can see both of them here. Lots of people screen-grabbed her initial post, including former Buckeye QB Cardale Jones, who led the Buckeyes to a win over Alabama the last time the two teams met.

“… sure you wanna face another backup from OSU? You know what happen last time right….," Jones said, quote tweeting Setas' original shot at the Buckeyes.

Setas is insinuating that Ohio State is faking CoVID-19 cases in order to give Justin Fields additional time to heal from a ribcage injury he suffered against Clemson.

Cardale Jones was thrust into duty for the Buckeyes in 2014 when J.T. Barrett got hurt against Michigan in the final game of the regular season. Jones started the season third on the depth chart behind Barrett and Braxton Miller, who was injured during the preseason and never played a snap all year. Jones led the Scarlet and Gray to a 59-0 drubbing of Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship, a 42-35 win over Alabama in the CFP Semifinal and a 42-20 victory over Oregon in the CFP National Title game.

Ohio State is preparing to play Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, which is currently scheduled for Monday, Jan. 11 in Miami.

The key word there is currently.

Reports emerged earlier today that there was a CoVID-19 outbreak in the Buckeyes locker room and that the CFP is discussing their contingency plan to potentially play the game on Jan. 18 instead of Jan. 11. But both Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock indicated the game is still on as scheduled.

