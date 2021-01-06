Justin Fields Wins Silver Football Award

The award is given annually by the Chicago Tribune to the best player in the Big Ten Conference. The Buckeyes have more honorees than any other school. Read more.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been recognized by the Chicago Tribune with their annual presentation of the Silver Football Award, given to the most valuable player in each conference. He is the seventh Buckeye in nine years to win the award.

The award had been presented each year since 1924. The winner is determined by a vote from the Big Ten coaches, and coaches may not vote for a player on his own team. Each coach votes for two players and a point system is used to determine the winner.

With still one game to play, Justin Fields has pieced together a remarkable season. Through seven games, Fields has completed 141-of-192 passes for 1,906 yards and 21 touchdowns. He's also run 75 times for 316 yards and five scores. In last Friday's win over Clemson, Fields moved into second place on the Ohio State all-time passing touchdowns list with his 62nd score (in 21 career games).

Fields is a two-time Griese-Brees Big Ten Conference Quarterback of the Year and Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year. He is also a finalist for the Manning Award, which honors the top quarterback in the nation.

Ohio State has had many winners over the years - in fact, a Buckeye has won the award more times than any other school. Justin Fields is the 22nd player in school history and the third straight Buckeye to win. Below is a complete list of Ohio State's winners:

Ohio State Buckeyes to Win Chicago Tribune Silver Football Award

1930: Wes Fesler, tight end

1941: Jack Graf, quarterback/fullback

1944: Les Horvath, halfback/quarterback

1945: Ollie Cline, fullback

1950: Vic Janowitz, halfback

1955: Howard "Hopalong" Cassady, halfback

1973: Archie Griffin, running back

1974: Archie Griffin, running back

1975: Cornelius Greene, quarterback

1981: Art Schlichter, quarterback

1984: Keith Byars, running back

1995: Eddie Geroge, running back

1996: Orlando Pace, offensive line

1998: Joe Germaine, quarterback

2006: Troy Smith, quarterback

2012: Braxton Miller, quarterback

2013: Braxton Miller, quarterback

2015: Ezekiel Elliott, running back

2016: J.T. Barrett, quarterback

2018: Dwayne Haskins, quarterback

2019: Chase Young, defensive end

2020: Justin Fields, quarterback

Fields is hoping to lead Ohio State to its ninth national championship in program history and its second in the College Football Playoff era. The Buckeyes last won a title during the 2014 season. Ohio State will play Alabama at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

2020 Silver Football voting

First-place votes worth two points, second-place votes worth one point.

1. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State: 12-1—25

2. Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa: 1-3—5

3. Mohamed Ibrahim, RB, Minnesota: 0-3—3

T4. Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State: 1-0—2

T4. Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State: 0-2—2

T4. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Indiana: 0-2—2

T7. David Bell, WR, Purdue: 0-1—1

T7. Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern: 0-1—1

T7. Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana: 0-1—1

