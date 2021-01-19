Chase Young Wins NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Young keeps Ohio State's incredible run alive of former players winning this award.

Chase Young has become the latest Ohio State Buckeye to dominate in the NFL and earn postseason recognition because of it.

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Writers Association has named the Washington star as the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Young is the fourth former Ohio State player in the last five years to win the award, joining Joey Bosa in 2016, Marshon Lattimore in 2017 and Nick Bosa in 2019.

Young was the No. 2 overall pick last April after his final season in Columbus nearly won his the Heisman Trophy. He made a huge impact on a franchise desperate for leadership and eventually guided them to the playoffs. Young played 15 games and had 44 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and four pass breakups. He was also named a captain by the end of the year.

In addition to his Rookie of the Year selection, on Monday the PFWA named Young to the 2020 All-NFC Team. He was the only rookie in the league named to the All-Conference team.

