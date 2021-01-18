Three Former Buckeyes Earn NFL Postseason Honors

Three former Ohio State football players earned significant NFL postseason honors from the Pro Football Writers Association of America.

Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley was named to the All-NFL team, while former Ohio State ends Joey Bosa (Los Angeles Chargers) and Chase Young (Washington Football Team) earned honors for their respective conferences.

Linsley was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team back in 2014, but since then he has been a solid but unspectacular blocker for the Packers as he battled to stay healthy. In 2020, Linsley was healthy and developed into arguably the top center in the NFL, earning his first NFL All-Pro honors as well.

The former Buckeye anchored a Green Bay line that Pro Football Focus ranked as the second best in the NFL, behind only the Cleveland Browns. Green Bay led the NFL in scoring (31.8 PPG) and was fifth in total offense this season (389.0 YPG). Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had another MVP caliber season, but Green Bay also ranked eighth in the NFL in rushing (132.4 YPG).

Bosa earned All-AFC honors after finishing 10th in the AFC with 7.5 sacks and fifth with 15 tackles for loss despite missing four games for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Young had an outstanding rookie season for the Washington Football Team, posting 7.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss and four pass break ups. His sack total tied for eighth in the NFC among defensive ends and he tied for seventh in tackles for loss.

You may also like:Trey Sermon Declares for the NFL Draft

Josh Myers Declares for the NFL Draft

Ryan Stamper Leaving Ohio State to Join Urban Meyer

Eleven Future Buckeyes Earn SI All-American Honors

Shaun Wade Declares for the NFL Draft

Will Urban Meyer Succeed in the NFL?

Ohio State, Alabama Least Watched National Championship Game of All Time

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook