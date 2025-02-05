How Ohio State Buckeyes' Recent Coaching Losses Affects Future of Program
After the Ohio State Buckeyes' incredible 2024-25 season, head coach Ryan Day and his squad's next biggest challenge has risen just weeks after the end of the college football season.
The cost of winning a National Championship came back to haunt the Buckeyes, as both defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly have left the program. Knowles spent three years with Ohio State before he recently announced his departure for a fellow Big Ten Conference member, the Penn State Nittany Lions. Kelly, on the other hand, left after one season for the Las Vegas Raiders.
Both coordinators played a key role in the team's successful 2024-25 campaign, so the question becomes, how will the moves affect the Buckeyes' future?
When looking at the offense, the loss of Kelly could be ultimately salvaged. Day has an extensive coaching background on the offensive side off the ball, as he was the former OC for Ohio State under Urban Meyer. Alongside Day is wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, who was also the co-offensive coordinator with Kelly last season. The two will likely have a heavy influence on whomever becomes the new play caller, which gives hope to the program next season.
The primary concerns on offense heading into the 2025 season will not be on the play caller, rather the starting 11. Ohio State is set to lose quarterback Will Howard and their dynamic running back duo of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. In addition to the three veterans, three of the five starting lineman from 2024 have entered the upcoming NFL Draft. Day's remarkable job in the transfer portal has helped retool the offense, but it will be a matter of how the new additions mesh with the current players.
While the offense seems to be in good hands, the same cannot be said for the defense.
In his three seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Buckeyes, Knowles made his presence felt throughout the program. Last year, Ohio State finished as the No. 1 team in points allowed per game (12.9) and yards allowed per game (254.6) amongst all FBS schools. The combination of Knowles defensive scheme and the team's veteran-heavy roster allowed for the Buckeyes to bring a National Championship back to Columbus.
Luckily, there still remains hope that the defense can carry over their success from last season into 2025. One name that has been discussed as a potential defensive coordinator replacement is safeties coach Matt Guerrieri, who has plenty of experience coaching under Knowles.
"On top of his success last season with the safety unit, Guerrieri has been part of Knowles staff for a good portion of his career. The two were both on the Duke coaching staff together from 2012 to 2017. If Guerrieri does receive a promotion, there would likely not be much change in the defense style due to Knowles being a 'mentor' to the safeties coach."- Dylan Feltovich
There's no doubt that there will be some bumps in the road under a new play caller, but if Ohio State does promote Guerrieri, the familiarity with the players and staff could ease the defense moving forward.