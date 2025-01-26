Three Potential DC Fits For Ohio State Buckeyes After Jim Knowles Departure
The Ohio State Buckeyes will now have to find a new defensive coordinator after ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Sunday that Jim Knowles is set to become the Penn State Nittany Lions' next defensive coordinator.
Here are three potential options who could fill the Buckeyes' defensive coordinator vacancy in 2025.
Tim Walton (Secondary Coach/Cornerbacks Coach, Ohio State)
If head coach Ryan Day is looking for an experienced coach to take over his defense, Ohio State's secondary and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton is a perfect candidate.
Walton has over 25 years of coaching experience at the collegiate and pro level. In 2013, he was the defensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams, which boosts his credibility to become the new defensive coordinator for the Buckeyes. Walton has done a solid job with the team's secondary unit, as he's helped with the development of players like Denzel Burke and Lathan Ransom.
Matt Guerrieri (Safeties Coach, Ohio State)
Another coach from the National Championship team, the Buckeyes' safeties coach Matt Guerrieri could certainly be in the mix for the DC opening.
The Ohio Native was with the program in 2022 as a senior advisor/analyst, but then returned to Ohio State last year as the safeties coach. At 35-years-old, Guerrieri is a young, brilliant mind that has experience as a defensive coordinator. His work last season with Caleb Downs and Lathan Ransom makes him an intriging option.
Pete Kwiatkowski (Defensive Coordinator, Texas)
While it originally seemed unlikely that Ohio State could hire a defensive coordinator from another powerhouse, anything is possible.
The Buckeyes have some familiarity with Kwiatkowski, as Day's squad faced him in 2024 CFP semifinals. Texas held freshman standout Jeremiah Smith to one catch for three yards, while also allowing 21 offensive points in the contest. In addition to his success against the Buckeyes, Kwiatkowski's defense was top five in points allowed per game (15.3), yards allowed per game (283.7) and sacks (46) in 2024.