How The Ohio State Buckeyes Defense Must Attack Texas QB Arch Manning
Week one is finally here for the Ohio State Buckeyes, which means head coach Ryan Day and his squad are preparing for their toughest matchup of the year against the Texas Longhorns
During the program's National Championship run last season, the Buckeyes managed to take down the Longhorns in the College Football Playoff semifinals, 28-14. This year, however, there's a new quarterback leading the charge for Texas in Arch Manning. This means Ohio State must find a way to limit the highly-touted quarterback on defense to kick off the new season.
Here's how the Buckeyes can stop Manning in week one.
Manning's Strengths
All it took for Manning to validate his five-star rating out of high school was one start against Mississippi State in 2024. The Manning hype reached an all-time high after his performance against the Bulldogs, as he threw for 325 passing yards and two touchdowns in the program's 35-14 victory. Obviously, it's hard to make assumptions off a game against a team that finished 2-10, but Manning's tape showed signs of a future wickedly-talented playmaker.
One of the main calling cards for Manning is his arm strength. There is not a single throw that the young gunslinger is not willing to make, as he's demonstrated his ability to complete passes in tight windows.
Along with his arm talent, Manning proved to be capable of running head coach Steve Sarkisian's offense. The six-year head coach of the Longhorns is known for his complex offensive style that includes misdirection with RPOs. This type of scheme requires a quarterback that possesses a high I.Q. at the helm, and Manning did an outstanding job of running the offense in both of his starts in 2024.
In addition to his abilities in the passing game, Manning has one trait that former Texas quarterback did not offer: running the ball.
Last year, Sarakisian deployed the young quarterback in multiple short-yardage situations due to his ability to pick up first downs with his legs. But with Manning now taking over the starting role, Texas' game plan will now likely feature a new dimension that uses his legs. And with the current running back duo of Quintrevion Wisner and C.J. Baxter, the Longhorn's offense will be more dynamic than last season.
Ohio State's Keys To Success
Manning may be a star in the making, but there is a way that Ohio State can prevent him from controlling the game.
The main emphasis for the Buckeyes' defense during Saturday's contest is being able to excel in the pass rush department. When facing the Bulldogs last season, Texas' offensive line gave him a clean pocket for the majority of the contest. But this was a different story during his short appearance against the Georgia Bulldogs in 2024, as head coach Kirby Smart did an excellent job of delivering a healthy dose of blitzes.
Despite having one of the best defensive lines in college football last season, the Buckeyes' starting front four will be completely different this year. Led by former North Carolina transfer Beau Atkinson, Ohio State's battle within the trenches will define Saturday's contest. If Atkinson and company are able to take advantage of the Longhorns' new set of offensive tackles, this could force the young quarterback to make mistakes or reduce his time to throw.
On top of ramping up the pass rush, Day's defense as a unit must stay disciplined. While it may sound like the typical coach cliché, staying disciplined against an RPO-heavy offense like Sarakisian's could limit the production of Manning through the air and on the ground.
Manning clearly possesses all the tools to become phenomenal in the near future. However, he is still a young quarterback with little experience at the collegiate level, making him prone to mistakes in big games. If the Buckeyes can control the line of scrimmage and stay disciplined on defense, the program could put themselves on a path to winning their first contest of the 2025 season.