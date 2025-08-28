Ohio State Buckeyes Ryan Day Sets Expectations for Matchup Against Texas
With the 2025 college football season just around the corner, the anticipation continues to grow for the Ohio State Buckeyes' week one matchup against the Texas Longhorns in Columbus.
During the program's quest for a National Championship during the 2024-25 College Football Playoffs, head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes encountered a fierce Texas squad in the semifinals. After a hard-fought battle, the Buckeyes were able to defeat the newest member of the SEC in dramatic fashion, 28-14.
However, the past is the past, and Day will have to face off against the Longhorns yet again, this time to kick off the new season.
Day On Facing Texas
When asked about the preparation for this highly-anticipated matchup on The Ryan Day Radio Show, the Buckeyes' head coach claimed that the contest against Texas has "been circled on the calendar for a long time."
“It’s been circled on the calendar for a long time, which affects our preseason, the way that we practiced, how we practiced," Day said. "Being ready to play in this first game is important.”
Saturday's game against head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns is the first time since the 2022 college football season that the Buckeyes have faced a top-five opponent in the first game of the year. During that year, Ohio State hosted the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and came out victorious, 21-10.
But now, the expectations remain high for Day and his squad, as he stated that the program's only expectation heading into the contest is to win.
“Julian Sayin, first start, Texas at home, No. 1 team coming into the Horseshoe, here we go," Day stated. "Our guys are really excited for this one. We talked a lot about having no expectations. The only expectation is to win the game.”
Earlier this month, Day announced that redshirt freshman quarterback Julian Sayin will be the week one starter over the likes of Lincoln Kienholz. Saturday will mark the first-ever collegiate start for the young gunslinger after sitting behind former Buckeyes' standout Will Howard in 2024. As a former five-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, Sayin projects to be a great power four quarterback due to his ability to make throws to all three levels of the field. However, the newest starting quarterback for Ohio State will have a tough matchup as he makes his debut as the No. 1.
Day On Texas' Defense
Despite losing multiple playmakers from the 2024 season, the Longhorns' defense still features star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and defensive end Collin Simmons. When asked about the talented duo, Day gave high praise, claiming that both will be moving faster and powerful in 2025.
"[Simmons'] a guy that you'd better know where he is," Day said. "He's a game wrecker. He's fast and athletic off the edge. He's got a great explosiveness. And he'll be a year older now, so what you see on film, it's gonna be moving faster and more powerful than it was last year. Same with [Hill], Hill is fast."
As a former five-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, Simmons dominated as a true freshman, totaling 48 tackles, nine sacks and three forced fumbles last season. At 6-foot-3, 240 lbs., Simmon plays liked an experienced veteran. His rare blend of size and speed makes him an incredible threat off the defensive line, making him a force to be reckoned with in the trenches. Hill, on the other hand, led Texas in tackles last season with 113, while also recording eight sacks and four forced fumbles as a sophomore.
In the last contest between both teams, Ohio State was able to notch 89 rushing yards against the Longhorns' stout front seven. But with both running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins out of the mix this season, the passing game will be a huge factor in the Buckeyes' offensive game plan on Saturday. This means Ohio State's new combination of offensive tackles Austin Siereveld and Phillip Daniels will have to step up in a major way to keep a clean pocket for Sayin.