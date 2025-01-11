Ohio State Buckeyes Survive Cotton Bowl Nail-Biter Against Texas
The Ohio State Buckeyes are back in the National Championship after defeating the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl, 28-14.
With the Longhorns stout defense, it was the Buckeyes running back duo of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins that helped out the offensive efforts on Friday. The two backs combined for three of the team's four touchdowns, along with a total of 175 offensive yards.
Ohio State's offense was unable to generate any production through the air. Quarterback Will Howard finished with 289 passing yards and one touchdown, while also throwing a critcal interception late in the matchup. The Longhorns defense came into the contest as one of the best secondary units in the country, and they proved their ability to disguise coverages before the snap on Friday. This led to freshman star Jeremiah Smith's quiet night, as he finished with one catch for three yards.
Despite all the offensive woes, Buckeyes sophomore wide receiver Carnell Tate emerged as the team's leading receiver against the Longhorns. The former highly-touted recruit finished with seven catches for 87 yards.
The defense, however, became Ohio State's main catalyst in the Cotton Bowl, especially with the game on the line. Even though the Longhorns' offense managed to get in the red zone with less than three minutes in the contest, the Buckeyes' goal-line defense held strong. Safety Lathan Ransom had a a huge 7-yard tackle for loss, which was followed up by a forced fumble from Jack Sawyer that he took back for a touchdown.
Veteran defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau was a difference-maker up front, as he finished with 1.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for losses.
The Buckeyes are now set to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the National Championship.