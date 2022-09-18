Skip to main content

Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Amazing Performance Against Toledo

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND to our postgame show after the Buckeye football team ran the Rockets out of the building on Saturday night.

Could the Buckeyes have looked any better on Saturday night? Honestly, probably not.

Every game is going to have a couple little things that you want to have a second chance out. Nothing is perfect. But Saturday's destruction of the Toledo Rockets was about as close as you can get.

In fact, the Bucks just put together one of the most impressive performances in program history together on Saturday night as they annihilated Toledo, 77-21.

C.J. Stroud guided the offense for about 2.5 quarters before giving way to Kyle McCord and Devin Brown. The Buckeyes racked up 763 yards, scored 11 touchdowns from eight different players and for the second time in program history they had three wide receivers surpass the 100-yard mark.

Brendan Gulick and Andrew Lind share their thoughts live from The 'Shoe with their Instant Analysis on the Buckeye Breakdown podcast.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Preview and Prediction As Ohio State Hosts Toledo

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming Game-Time Decisions Against Toledo

Ohio State LB DeaMonte “Chip” Trayanum To Return Kickoffs Against Toledo

What To Watch For In Week 3 Of The 2022 College Football Season

Game Preview: Ohio State Aware Of Toledo's Upset Potential

Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Toledo During Radio Show

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer
Football

Buckeye Defense Stymies Toledo, Despite Missing Three Starters

By Brendan Gulick
Ryan Day Postgame Toledo
Football

Watch Ryan Day's Press Conference After Buckeyes Destroy Toledo

By Brendan Gulick
Cade Stover
Football

Ohio State Nearly Breaks School Total Offensive Record, Scores Eleven Touchdowns vs. Toledo

By Brendan Gulick
Marvin Harrison
Football

Halftime Analysis: Stroud, Harrison Jr. Look Completely Unstoppable

By Brendan Gulick
TreVeyon Henderson
Football

TreVeyon Henderson Leaves Ohio State Game With Apparent Injury

By Brendan Gulick
Josh Proctor
Football

Report: Proctor, McCalister OUT vs. Toledo

By Brendan Gulick
25. Julian Fleming
Football

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming Game-Time Decisions Against Toledo

By Andrew Lind
Urban Meyer
Football

Nebraska Contacted Former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer About Vacancy

By Andrew Lind