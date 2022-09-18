Instant Analysis From Ohio State's Amazing Performance Against Toledo
Could the Buckeyes have looked any better on Saturday night? Honestly, probably not.
Every game is going to have a couple little things that you want to have a second chance out. Nothing is perfect. But Saturday's destruction of the Toledo Rockets was about as close as you can get.
In fact, the Bucks just put together one of the most impressive performances in program history together on Saturday night as they annihilated Toledo, 77-21.
C.J. Stroud guided the offense for about 2.5 quarters before giving way to Kyle McCord and Devin Brown. The Buckeyes racked up 763 yards, scored 11 touchdowns from eight different players and for the second time in program history they had three wide receivers surpass the 100-yard mark.
Brendan Gulick and Andrew Lind share their thoughts live from The 'Shoe with their Instant Analysis on the Buckeye Breakdown podcast.
